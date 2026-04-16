TCS Nashik Case: Has The Company Violated India’s Sexual Harassment Law?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TCS Nashik faces sexual harassment allegations, including religious coercion.

Multiple employees filed FIRs alleging workplace misconduct and inaction.

POSH Act compliance is questioned amid company's internal probe.

Serious allegations of sexual harassment, molestation and attempted religious coercion at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik have triggered a wider debate on workplace safety and legal compliance. As multiple complaints surface and the police investigation expands, scrutiny has now shifted to whether the company failed to uphold provisions under the POSH Act, which mandates safeguards against sexual harassment at the workplace.

Allegations Mount

The case came to light on March 25 after a female employee filed a complaint at Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik, accusing a colleague of repeated sexual exploitation and molestation. She also alleged that co-workers had hurt her religious sentiments over a prolonged period.

Following this, several other employees came forward with similar complaints, leading to the filing of nine FIRs against eight employees, including an HR manager. The allegations include inappropriate touching, stalking, lewd remarks, body shaming and repeated harassment within office premises.

Some complaints also refer to attempts at religious coercion. Victims have further alleged that despite raising concerns through emails and internal channels over several years, little to no action was taken by the management.

POSH Under Scanner

Attention has now turned to compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013. Employee body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking a comprehensive audit of POSH compliance at TCS and across IT firms in Maharashtra.

Legal experts say the case raises serious questions about institutional accountability. Allegations that complaints were ignored or suppressed could point to violations of multiple provisions of the law, including the requirement to establish internal complaints committees and act on grievances in a time-bound manner.

Probe & Response

Investigators are also examining the role of the HR department. One of the accused, an HR manager, has been named in complaints alleging inaction and possible involvement in suppressing grievances.

TCS has stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has termed the allegations “gravely concerning” and confirmed that an internal probe is underway, with full cooperation extended to authorities.

As the investigation continues, the case is likely to test not just individual accountability but also corporate adherence to workplace safety laws.