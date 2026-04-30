Chanakya Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest In Kerala, UDF Holds Narrow Lead

The Chanakya exit poll has projected a closely fought contest in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with the Congress-led UDF holding a narrow edge over the ruling Left Democratic Front.

UDF Projected Ahead In Seat Tally

According to the exit poll, the UDF is projected to win 69 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 9 seats.

LDF Close Behind

The LDF is forecast to secure 64 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 9 seats, indicating a tight race between the two principal alliances.

BJP+ Seen Making Limited Gains

The BJP-led alliance is projected to win 7 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 4 seats.

Others Unlikely To Make Major Impact

Other parties are projected to secure 0 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 1 seat.

Exit Poll Suggests Closely Contested Verdict

The projections indicate that Kerala could be headed for a tightly contested verdict, with the final outcome likely to depend on how the projected ranges play out on counting day.