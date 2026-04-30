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HomeElectionChanakya Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest In Kerala, UDF Holds Narrow Lead

Chanakya Exit Poll Projects Tight Contest In Kerala, UDF Holds Narrow Lead

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

The Chanakya exit poll has projected a closely fought contest in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with the Congress-led UDF holding a narrow edge over the ruling Left Democratic Front.

UDF Projected Ahead In Seat Tally

According to the exit poll, the UDF is projected to win 69 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 9 seats.

LDF Close Behind

The LDF is forecast to secure 64 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 9 seats, indicating a tight race between the two principal alliances.

BJP+ Seen Making Limited Gains

The BJP-led alliance is projected to win 7 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 4 seats.

Others Unlikely To Make Major Impact

Other parties are projected to secure 0 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 1 seat.

Exit Poll Suggests Closely Contested Verdict

The projections indicate that Kerala could be headed for a tightly contested verdict, with the final outcome likely to depend on how the projected ranges play out on counting day.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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