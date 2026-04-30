Mamata Banerjee Claims TMC Will Get Over 226 Seats In West Bengal Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee rejects exit polls, predicts TMC victory.

Banerjee claims her party will secure over 226 seats.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday released a video where she rejected the Opinion poll and said that the Trinamool Congress will form the government after the counting which will conclude on May 4. She also claimed that TMC will get more than 226 seats.

Banerjee, in the video message ahead of counting days, said, "We are forming the government of Mother—Land—People. Joy Bangla!"

In the video message, she thanked the voters for coming out in such intense heat during both the phases on April 23 and 29. She also said that despite facing joint oppression from the central forces and local forces, and despite the entire machinery of the Government of India, from the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ministers from 19 states, along with financial power, brute strength, and armed force being used to suppress the people of Bengal, those who tried to subdue Bengal’s people have themselves been defeated in the ballot box.

Also Read: Repolling In Bengal? EC Gets 77 EVM Tampering Complaints, Decision Likely Today

'Exit Poll From BJP Office'

The West bengal CM alleged that Wednesday's Exit Poll came from the Bharatiya Janata Party's Office and claimed that she have the evidence.

"TMC may go beyond 200–300; we will cross 226 in 2026. That is our belief. They did this yesterday through the ‘Godi media’. You know they intimidate everyone using the ED and CBI. Central forces were also misused, and the newly appointed police officers, who were not under my control, brutally assaulted women and children," she said in the video message.

Banerjee claimed that she was present there when TMC workers were assaulted.

'BJP Planned To Exchange EVMs'

banerjee alleged that BJP have planned to exchange EVMs enroute counting centres and ordered TMC worker to not leave the counting cabins until she said so through a press conference.

"Maintain peace, keep faith in me. Be rest assured, TMC only is coming to power…I urge the administration to refrain from using force on workers…Bengal doesn’t support Bohiragotos. BJP did not have agents of their own so they used central forces as one with direct interference of Amit Shah."

"I also have the information that they have paid Rs. 3000 in envelopes. Who have taken the money are wrong, yet we will not misunderstand them," she alleged.