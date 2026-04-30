Team India For 2027 ODI World Cup: Major BCCI Strategy Leak Surfaces

India squad for ODI World Cup 2027: Reports suggest that Rishabh Pant could be left out of India’s ODI setup amid ongoing concerns over his form. The wicketkeeper-batter has not featured in an ODI for India national cricket team since August 2024 and has also struggled in Indian Premier League 2026, scoring just 189 runs in 8 matches.

According to media reports, selectors may consider replacing him with Sanju Samson for the upcoming assignments in One Day Internationals. While KL Rahul is currently the preferred wicketkeeper in the ODI XI, Pant has been operating mainly as a backup, and his position now appears uncertain.

This development comes at a crucial time, with the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle approaching. The Indian team management is in the process of shaping a balanced squad for the tournament, with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still expected to remain in the mix.

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India are also scheduled to play around 20 ODIs before the mega event, giving selectors limited time to finalize combinations.

Samson’s rise strengthens his case

Sanju Samson was part of the 2026 T20 World Cup squad and initially struggled to cement a place in the playing XI. However, once given consistent chances, he delivered strongly with three consecutive fifties, playing a key role in India’s successful title defense.

Carrying that momentum into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Samson has added two centuries and scored 304 runs in 8 matches, emerging as the leading batter for the Chennai Super Kings. His recent form has reportedly impressed selectors, increasing his chances of earning a recall to India’s ODI setup.

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