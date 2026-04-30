April Market Rally: 479 Of 500 Stocks Gain As Dalal Street Stages Strong Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Broad market recovery saw 479 of 500 stocks gain.

Sectors beaten down in March led April's broad rebound.

IT sector remained weak, facing structural industry challenges.

April 2026 delivered what March denied - a broad based recovery that was as decisive in breadth as last month's selloff. Of the BSE 500 universe, 479 stocks closed in positive territory for the month, compared to just 41 in March. The complete reversal in market breadth tells the story better than any single index number. Note: All data is based on BSE 500 universe as of April 29, 2026 closing.

Sector Performance: A Month of Broad Recovery

Every major sector ended April in positive territory a mirror image of March

Index 31-Dec-25 30-Mar-26 29-Apr-26 Monthly Return (%) YTD Return (%)

Nifty Realty 877.95 651.15 805.60 23.72 -8.24

Nifty Metal 11,167.65 11,138.40 13,111.35 17.71 17.40

Nifty Media 1,444.70 1,261.85 1,463.60 15.99 1.31

Nifty Consumer Durables 36,756.00 33,023.30 37,868.05 14.67 3.03

Nifty Chemicals 29,049.90 24,936.00 28,480.05 14.21 -1.96

Nifty FMCG 55,475.65 45,538.65 51,771.80 13.69 -6.68

Nifty Commodities 9,515.15 9,127.75 10,352.90 13.42 8.80

Nifty Bank 59,581.85 50,275.35 55,403.60 10.20 -7.01

Nifty Financial Service 27613.3 23,521.80 25,913.95 10.17 -6.15

Nifty Private Bank 28,721.15 24,144.85 26,514.60 9.81 -7.68

Nifty Auto 28,189.60 23,769.60 26,085.75 9.74 -7.46

Nifty PSU Bank 8,533.15 7,873.45 8,627.70 9.58 1.11

Nifty Oil & Gas 12,231.20 10,788.05 11,769.25 9.10 -3.78

Nifty Healthcare 14,639.90 14,201.05 14,941.05 5.21 2.06

Nifty Pharma 22,723.65 22,232.25 23,260.85 4.63 2.36

Nifty IT 37,884.05 29,062.60 29,245.20 0.63 -22.80

The sectors that fell hardest in March — realty, metals, financials and consumer durables led the recovery in April. This is classic mean reversion behaviour following an oversold correction. The most notable YTD picture is metals, which has now turned positive at 17.40 per cent for the year, suggesting the commodity upcycle is doing real work beneath the surface.

The One Exception: IT

Nifty IT's 0.63 per cent monthly gain stands apart a recovery in name only. The index remains down 22.80 per cent year to date, the worst performing major sector by a significant margin. The sector is navigating a structural reset around AI disruption and US macro uncertainty simultaneously, and one month of marginal gains does not change that trajectory.

Top Gainers: Defence, Infrastructure and Turnaround Stories

Stocks that moved against the tide and then some

Company Name Return (%) Market Cap

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd 58.82 15,198

Gallantt Ispat Ltd 57.97 21,016

HFCL Ltd 57.82 15,470

Welspun Corp Ltd 55.94 33,480

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd 55.75 35,210

Defence and infrastructure names dominate the gainers list — Garden Reach and Welspun Corp reflect continued domestic capital expenditure momentum. HFCL's move signals renewed interest in telecom infrastructure.

Ola Electric's sharp recovery after a prolonged correction suggests the EV narrative has found fresh buyers at lower levels.

Top Losers: IT Heavyweights Bear the Weight

Even in a recovery month, these stocks could not find ground

Company Name Return (%) Market Cap

HCL Technologies Ltd -10.54 3,24,799

Infosys Ltd -6.64 4,73,289

Sammaan Capital Ltd -5.64 16,613

United Breweries Ltd -4.57 38,875

IPCA Laboratories Ltd -3.69 39,197

The losers list in a broadly positive month tells its own story. HCL Technologies and Infosys two of India's largest IT companies declined despite the market recovery, confirming that the IT sector's challenges are stock specific and structural, not just sentiment driven. When only 19 stocks in the BSE 500 end a month in negative territory and two of them are IT majors, the message is hard to miss.

The Honest Read on April

April was a recovery, not a reversal. The breadth was real — 479 out of 500 stocks positive is not a selective bounce, it is a genuine shift in risk appetite. But the YTD picture keeps the enthusiasm honest. Most sectors remain in negative territory for the year. IT is down nearly 23 per cent. The rupee is under pressure and global brokerages remain cautious on India. March was about capital withdrawing. April was about capital catching its breath. Whether May marks the beginning of a genuine trend or another pause before the next leg of volatility will depend on earnings delivery, oil prices and how the global macro picture evolves. The market has bounced. The work is not done.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)