In April 2026, the market breadth was very strong. Out of the BSE 500 universe, 479 stocks closed in positive territory.
April Market Rally: 479 Of 500 Stocks Gain As Dalal Street Stages Strong Comeback
April saw a sharp turnaround on Dalal Street, with 479 out of 500 BSE stocks ending in the green, marking a strong rebound from March’s sell-off.
- Broad market recovery saw 479 of 500 stocks gain.
- Sectors beaten down in March led April's broad rebound.
- IT sector remained weak, facing structural industry challenges.
April 2026 delivered what March denied - a broad based recovery that was as decisive in breadth as last month's selloff. Of the BSE 500 universe, 479 stocks closed in positive territory for the month, compared to just 41 in March. The complete reversal in market breadth tells the story better than any single index number. Note: All data is based on BSE 500 universe as of April 29, 2026 closing.
Sector Performance: A Month of Broad Recovery
Every major sector ended April in positive territory a mirror image of March
Index 31-Dec-25 30-Mar-26 29-Apr-26 Monthly Return (%) YTD Return (%)
Nifty Realty 877.95 651.15 805.60 23.72 -8.24
Nifty Metal 11,167.65 11,138.40 13,111.35 17.71 17.40
Nifty Media 1,444.70 1,261.85 1,463.60 15.99 1.31
Nifty Consumer Durables 36,756.00 33,023.30 37,868.05 14.67 3.03
Nifty Chemicals 29,049.90 24,936.00 28,480.05 14.21 -1.96
Nifty FMCG 55,475.65 45,538.65 51,771.80 13.69 -6.68
Nifty Commodities 9,515.15 9,127.75 10,352.90 13.42 8.80
Nifty Bank 59,581.85 50,275.35 55,403.60 10.20 -7.01
Nifty Financial Service 27613.3 23,521.80 25,913.95 10.17 -6.15
Nifty Private Bank 28,721.15 24,144.85 26,514.60 9.81 -7.68
Nifty Auto 28,189.60 23,769.60 26,085.75 9.74 -7.46
Nifty PSU Bank 8,533.15 7,873.45 8,627.70 9.58 1.11
Nifty Oil & Gas 12,231.20 10,788.05 11,769.25 9.10 -3.78
Nifty Healthcare 14,639.90 14,201.05 14,941.05 5.21 2.06
Nifty Pharma 22,723.65 22,232.25 23,260.85 4.63 2.36
Nifty IT 37,884.05 29,062.60 29,245.20 0.63 -22.80
The sectors that fell hardest in March — realty, metals, financials and consumer durables led the recovery in April. This is classic mean reversion behaviour following an oversold correction. The most notable YTD picture is metals, which has now turned positive at 17.40 per cent for the year, suggesting the commodity upcycle is doing real work beneath the surface.
The One Exception: IT
Nifty IT's 0.63 per cent monthly gain stands apart a recovery in name only. The index remains down 22.80 per cent year to date, the worst performing major sector by a significant margin. The sector is navigating a structural reset around AI disruption and US macro uncertainty simultaneously, and one month of marginal gains does not change that trajectory.
Top Gainers: Defence, Infrastructure and Turnaround Stories
Stocks that moved against the tide and then some
Company Name Return (%) Market Cap
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd 58.82 15,198
Gallantt Ispat Ltd 57.97 21,016
HFCL Ltd 57.82 15,470
Welspun Corp Ltd 55.94 33,480
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd 55.75 35,210
Defence and infrastructure names dominate the gainers list — Garden Reach and Welspun Corp reflect continued domestic capital expenditure momentum. HFCL's move signals renewed interest in telecom infrastructure.
Ola Electric's sharp recovery after a prolonged correction suggests the EV narrative has found fresh buyers at lower levels.
Top Losers: IT Heavyweights Bear the Weight
Even in a recovery month, these stocks could not find ground
Company Name Return (%) Market Cap
HCL Technologies Ltd -10.54 3,24,799
Infosys Ltd -6.64 4,73,289
Sammaan Capital Ltd -5.64 16,613
United Breweries Ltd -4.57 38,875
IPCA Laboratories Ltd -3.69 39,197
The losers list in a broadly positive month tells its own story. HCL Technologies and Infosys two of India's largest IT companies declined despite the market recovery, confirming that the IT sector's challenges are stock specific and structural, not just sentiment driven. When only 19 stocks in the BSE 500 end a month in negative territory and two of them are IT majors, the message is hard to miss.
The Honest Read on April
April was a recovery, not a reversal. The breadth was real — 479 out of 500 stocks positive is not a selective bounce, it is a genuine shift in risk appetite. But the YTD picture keeps the enthusiasm honest. Most sectors remain in negative territory for the year. IT is down nearly 23 per cent. The rupee is under pressure and global brokerages remain cautious on India. March was about capital withdrawing. April was about capital catching its breath. Whether May marks the beginning of a genuine trend or another pause before the next leg of volatility will depend on earnings delivery, oil prices and how the global macro picture evolves. The market has bounced. The work is not done.
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the market breadth in April 2026?
Which sectors led the recovery in April 2026?
Sectors that experienced the steepest declines in March, such as realty, metals, financials, and consumer durables, led the recovery in April. This is characteristic of mean reversion after oversold conditions.
What is the performance of the Nifty IT sector?
The Nifty IT sector showed a marginal gain of 0.63% in April, but remains down 22.80% year to date, making it the worst performing sector. It is navigating structural resets due to AI and US macro uncertainty.
What were the top performing companies in April 2026?
Defence and infrastructure companies dominated the top gainers list, including Ola Electric Mobility, Gallantt Ispat, and HFCL. These reflect continued capital expenditure momentum and renewed interest in telecom infrastructure.
Why did some IT heavyweights like HCL Technologies and Infosys decline in April?
HCL Technologies and Infosys declined despite the overall market recovery, indicating that the IT sector's challenges are specific to individual stocks and structural, not just sentiment-driven.