ECI Rejects TMC’s Strong Room Tampering Claims Amid Kolkata Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leaders protested outside Netaji Indoor Stadium strong room.

They alleged BJP and EC officials manipulated EVM boxes.

ECI stated EVM strong rooms remained sealed and secure.

A political row broke out in Kolkata after Trinamool Congress leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a dharna outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleging attempts were being made by BJP and Election Commission officials to open boxes without the presence of relevant party representatives.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the site.

TMC Raises Questions Over Activity Inside Premises

Kunal Ghosh said, “You can watch in the livestreaming and CCTV camera of Election Commission that a few people are working inside. None of our representatives is inside... They are not letting us in. They are asking us to speak with other candidates. Why should we take responsibility of other candidates?”

ALSO READ | ‘Ballot Boxes Being Opened’: TMC Protests Outside Strong Room, Security Heightened

Shashi Panja said, “We are concerned. There should be no manipulation. Why are we not being shown all of that?”

ECI Says Polled EVM Strong Rooms Remain Sealed And Secure

Responding to the allegations, Election Commission officials said all strong rooms containing polled EVMs remain “safely secured and sealed”.

ECI officials say - "With reference to video being circulated on social media handles :



1. There are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra.



2. ⁠They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after… https://t.co/9TFRtcCVf0 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

According to officials, there are seven Assembly Constituency strong rooms inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, all of which were closed and sealed in the presence of candidates, election agents and the General Observer after polling concluded. The final strong room was sealed at around 5.15 am.

Postal Ballot Segregation Underway In Separate Strong Room

The ECI clarified that the activity seen on camera pertained to a separate strong room designated for postal ballots.

Officials said Assembly Constituency-wise polled postal ballots, including those from polling personnel and ETBPS, were being segregated in the corridor of the strong room premises from 4 pm onward.

Political Parties Were Informed, Says ECI

The Commission said all Observers and Returning Officers had been notified, and Returning Officers were requested to inform candidates and their agents.

According to officials, political parties were informed via email.

ECI Says Clarification Shared With TMC, BJP Leaders

Election Commission officials said the situation and strong room arrangements were duly explained to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and BJP leader Kali.