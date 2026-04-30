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HomeElectionECI Rejects TMC’s Strong Room Tampering Claims Amid Kolkata Protest

ECI Rejects TMC’s Strong Room Tampering Claims Amid Kolkata Protest

Election Commission officials said that all the strong rooms containing polled EVMs remain “safely secured and sealed”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC leaders protested outside Netaji Indoor Stadium strong room.
  • They alleged BJP and EC officials manipulated EVM boxes.
  • ECI stated EVM strong rooms remained sealed and secure.

A political row broke out in Kolkata after Trinamool Congress leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a dharna outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleging attempts were being made by BJP and Election Commission officials to open boxes without the presence of relevant party representatives.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present at the site.

TMC Raises Questions Over Activity Inside Premises

Kunal Ghosh said, “You can watch in the livestreaming and CCTV camera of Election Commission that a few people are working inside. None of our representatives is inside... They are not letting us in. They are asking us to speak with other candidates. Why should we take responsibility of other candidates?”

ALSO READ | ‘Ballot Boxes Being Opened’: TMC Protests Outside Strong Room, Security Heightened

Shashi Panja said, “We are concerned. There should be no manipulation. Why are we not being shown all of that?”

ECI Says Polled EVM Strong Rooms Remain Sealed And Secure

Responding to the allegations, Election Commission officials said all strong rooms containing polled EVMs remain “safely secured and sealed”.

According to officials, there are seven Assembly Constituency strong rooms inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, all of which were closed and sealed in the presence of candidates, election agents and the General Observer after polling concluded. The final strong room was sealed at around 5.15 am.

Postal Ballot Segregation Underway In Separate Strong Room

The ECI clarified that the activity seen on camera pertained to a separate strong room designated for postal ballots.

Officials said Assembly Constituency-wise polled postal ballots, including those from polling personnel and ETBPS, were being segregated in the corridor of the strong room premises from 4 pm onward.

Political Parties Were Informed, Says ECI

The Commission said all Observers and Returning Officers had been notified, and Returning Officers were requested to inform candidates and their agents.

According to officials, political parties were informed via email.

ECI Says Clarification Shared With TMC, BJP Leaders

Election Commission officials said the situation and strong room arrangements were duly explained to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and BJP leader Kali.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the political row in Kolkata about?

A political row broke out over allegations by TMC leaders that BJP and Election Commission officials were attempting to open strong room boxes without party representatives present.

What did TMC leaders claim regarding the strong rooms?

TMC leaders claimed that representatives were not allowed inside and alleged that people were working within the strong rooms without their presence, raising concerns about manipulation.

How did the Election Commission respond to the allegations?

The Election Commission stated that all strong rooms with polled EVMs remain safely secured and sealed, and clarified that the activity seen was in a separate strong room for postal ballots.

What was the activity seen on camera according to the ECI?

The Election Commission clarified that the activity was the segregation of polled postal ballots, including those from polling personnel and ETBPS, in a separate strong room.

Were political parties informed about the activities?

Yes, the Election Commission stated that political parties were informed via email, and observers and returning officers were notified. The situation was also explained to TMC and BJP leaders.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC BJP Breaking News ECI ABP Live .TMC Strong Room Controversy TMC Protests
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