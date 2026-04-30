Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Central Pay Commission extends submission deadline to May 31.

Employee representatives requested deadline extension due to technical issues.

Key demands include fitment factor at 3.83, restoring Old Pension Scheme.

In a significant development for central government employees, the 8th Central Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submission of memorandums to May 31, offering stakeholders additional time to put forward their demands and suggestions.

The earlier deadline of April 30 has been pushed back following requests from employee representatives, as key issues such as salary revision and pension reforms gain momentum.

Deadline Extended: What the Commission Said

According to an official notice issued by the Commission, authorised and nominated officers across ministries, departments and Union Territories can submit their representations in a structured format through the official portal.

“Authorized/nominated nodal/ sub-nodal officers of ministries, departments, UTs and offices under their administrative control who wish to submit their representation/ memorandum/ suggestions to the 8th Central Pay Commission can do so in a structured format under ‘Ministry / Department / Union Territory (UT)’ category,” the notice stated.

It further clarified that “Last date for submission of responses is 31st May, (Sunday). All submissions are to be made only through the link specified above. Paper based memoranda/hard copies/pdf/emails of the memorandum are not being considered/ entertained by the Commission.”

Why the Extension Was Granted

The extension comes after multiple employee organisations reported technical issues while uploading their inputs on the portal, reported The Financial Express. The Commission said the move is aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders get a fair opportunity to present their views.

The decision also follows a request from the Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which represents a wide cross-section of government employees.

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Who Can Submit Suggestions

The consultation process is broad-based, with the Commission inviting inputs from multiple stakeholders, including central government employees, defence personnel, All India Services officers, Union Territory staff, judiciary employees, regulatory bodies (excluding RBI), pensioners, service associations and unions.

The objective is to gather comprehensive feedback before finalising recommendations.

Why Memorandums Matter

A memorandum serves as a formal document outlining demands related to salaries, pensions, allowances, promotions and working conditions.

These submissions play a central role in shaping the Commission’s final report, making this phase critical for employee groups seeking policy changes.

Key Meeting Sets the Tone

On April 28, 2026, Commission Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai held discussions with a delegation from the NC-JCM.

The meeting is seen as an important milestone in the consultation process, with employee representatives raising several key issues that are expected to influence the final recommendations.

Biggest Demand: Fitment Factor at 3.83

One of the most closely watched demands is the proposal to raise the fitment factor to 3.83.

The fitment factor determines revised salaries by multiplying existing basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, it was set at 2.57, resulting in a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000.

If the proposed 3.83 factor is approved, the minimum basic pay could increase to around Rs 69,000, marking a significant jump in salaries.

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Other Salary and Benefit Proposals

In addition to the fitment factor, employee representatives have put forward several proposals, including a 6 per cent annual increment, two additional increments on promotion with a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000, and one month’s wages as gratuity.

These demands aim to enhance both current income levels and long-term financial security.

Push to Restore Old Pension Scheme

The restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has emerged as another major demand.

Employee groups have urged the Commission to scrap the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), and reinstate the OPS, under which pensions are fully funded by the government.

Given its financial implications, this issue is expected to be one of the most debated aspects of the 8th Pay Commission.

Demand for Sector-Specific Hearings

Recognising that different departments face distinct challenges, the NC-JCM has called for separate hearings for sectors such as railways, defence, postal services, the Income Tax Department, and Audit and Accounts.

The aim is to ensure that department-specific concerns are adequately addressed.

Call for Field Visits and Ground Assessment

Employee representatives have also requested the Commission to undertake field visits to railway units, defence facilities, and remote or hazardous locations.

Such visits, they argue, would provide a clearer understanding of working conditions before finalising pay structures and allowances.

Need for Continuous Dialogue

The NC-JCM has emphasised the importance of regular consultations with the Commission, suggesting a structured schedule for ongoing discussions throughout the review process.

What the Commission Has Clarified

The Commission has reiterated key guidelines for submissions:

Deadline: May 31, 2026

Mode: Online submission only

Format: Structured format via official portal

No offline submissions will be accepted

It has also allowed nodal officers from ministries and departments to submit inputs independently.

Why This Matters for Employees

The outcome of the 8th Pay Commission could have wide-ranging implications, including potential increases in minimum salary, changes to pension systems, enhanced allowances, improved promotion benefits and better retirement payouts.

With significant financial and policy implications at stake, employee organisations are actively engaging in the consultation process.

What Happens Next

The process is still at an early stage. The next steps include submission of memorandums by May 31, possible department-wise hearings, continued consultations through 2026, and eventual submission of the Commission’s recommendations.

For now, the extended deadline provides a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to ensure their demands are formally recorded and considered.