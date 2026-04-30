'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row

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HomeNewsIndia'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Pawan Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row

'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Pawan Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row

SC heard Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail in an Assam case. Defence said arrest aims to humiliate him, while Centre alleged use of forged documents. Order reserved.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Edited By: Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court heard Khera's plea against Gauhati HC order.
  • Defense argued intent was humiliation, not investigation.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday heard a plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging a Gauhati High Court order that rejected his anticipatory bail in a criminal case registered by Assam Police. The case pertains to alleged remarks made against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar reserved its order after hearing the matter.

Defence Argument

Appearing for Khera, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited statements made by the Assam Chief Minister, including remarks such as “peda bana doonga”. Singhvi argued that the issue is not about the truth of the allegations but the intent appears to be to take Khera into custody and humiliate him. He also referred to an interview in which the Chief Minister questioned how Khera was allowed to leave Guwahati and spoke of fixing accountability of police officials.

Singhvi maintained that Khera was willing to cooperate with the investigation and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. “There is no problem with questioning, but arrest is not required,” he said. He added that the High Court had observed that allegations were made with malice against a non-political individual, but argued that references to foreign assets were linked to her spouse, who is an active politician. He also noted that certain claims could be tested during trial, and reiterated that Khera was ready to assist the probe.

Centre Opposes Bail

Opposing anticipatory bail, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Khera’s press conference included sensational claims, allegedly supported by fabricated documents such as fake foreign property details and passports. Referring to the complaint, Mehta said the accused had prepared forged documents to defame the complainant and even falsely suggested foreign citizenship.

He further contended that earlier investigations without custody had found the allegations to be false, and custodial interrogation was now necessary to trace the origin of the forged documents, including possible foreign links. “This is a serious matter and not fit for anticipatory bail,” Mehta said, adding that both the magistrate’s court and the High Court had denied relief. He also alleged that Khera had been evading authorities and issuing videos from undisclosed locations instead of fully cooperating.

Background Of The Case

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera claiming that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports, undisclosed luxury assets abroad, and links to shell companies. An FIR registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch includes charges related to false statements, cheating, forgery and defamation.

Earlier this month, Assam Police conducted searches at Khera’s Delhi residence and also travelled to Hyderabad as part of the ongoing investigation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court of India hearing regarding Congress leader Pawan Khera?

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by Pawan Khera challenging the Gauhati High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail. The case involves alleged remarks made against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

What are the allegations against Pawan Khera?

Pawan Khera is accused of making remarks claiming Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports, undisclosed luxury assets, and links to shell companies. The FIR includes charges of false statements, cheating, forgery, and defamation.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Anticipatory Bail Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera Riniki Bhuyan Sarma SUpreme COurt Pawan Khera's Bail Khera Vs Sarma Guwahati Court
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