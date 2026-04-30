'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by Pawan Khera challenging the Gauhati High Court's rejection of his anticipatory bail. The case involves alleged remarks made against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Pawan Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row
SC heard Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail in an Assam case. Defence said arrest aims to humiliate him, while Centre alleged use of forged documents. Order reserved.
- Supreme Court heard Khera's plea against Gauhati HC order.
- Defense argued intent was humiliation, not investigation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Supreme Court of India hearing regarding Congress leader Pawan Khera?
What are the allegations against Pawan Khera?
Pawan Khera is accused of making remarks claiming Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports, undisclosed luxury assets, and links to shell companies. The FIR includes charges of false statements, cheating, forgery, and defamation.
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