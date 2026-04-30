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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Weather Turns Dramatic: Rain, Hailstorm Bring Sudden Relief From Heat

Delhi-NCR Weather Turns Dramatic: Rain, Hailstorm Bring Sudden Relief From Heat

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Wednesday afternoon amid intense heat conditions, bringing relief to residents across the region.

Parts of Delhi were hit by a hailstorm as weather conditions shifted sharply during the afternoon.

Light rainfall was also recorded in several areas of the national capital.

Rain, Strong Winds Lash Noida And Ghaziabad

Strong winds accompanied by rain swept through parts of Noida and Ghaziabad.

The sudden spell of rain and gusty winds brought respite from the prevailing heat across Delhi-NCR.

Before You Go

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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