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Delhi-NCR Weather Turns Dramatic: Rain, Hailstorm Bring Sudden Relief From Heat
Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Wednesday afternoon amid intense heat conditions, bringing relief to residents across the region.
Parts of Delhi were hit by a hailstorm as weather conditions shifted sharply during the afternoon.
Light rainfall was also recorded in several areas of the national capital.
Rain, Strong Winds Lash Noida And Ghaziabad
Strong winds accompanied by rain swept through parts of Noida and Ghaziabad.
The sudden spell of rain and gusty winds brought respite from the prevailing heat across Delhi-NCR.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion