Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Farm Sector May See Focus On Costs, Logistics And Markets

HomePhoto GalleryBudgetUnion Budget 2026 Expectations: Farm Sector May See Focus On Costs, Logistics And Markets

Ahead of Union Budget 2026, the agriculture sector is seeking lower farming costs, stronger cold chains, agri-tech support, and market reforms to boost farmer incomes.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
1/6
Farmers and agri-linked businesses want Budget 2026 to move beyond crop output and strengthen the entire farm-to-market system to improve farmer incomes. (Image Source: Canva)
2/6
Key expectations include steps to reduce high input expenses such as seeds, fertilisers, storage, and transportation that are squeezing farmer margins. The sector is seeking cheaper procurement and warehousing solutions, as storage costs often eat into farmers’ earnings. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
India
Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition
World
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
