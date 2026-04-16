Aadhaar Card Update Rules Changing From June 14: All You Need To Know

If your Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago, it may be time for an update. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is currently offering a free document update service online, but only until June 14. After this deadline, users will have to pay a fee. Authorities have advised individuals to update identity and address details to avoid disruptions in essential services such as banking, subsidies and verification processes linked to Aadhaar.

Why Update Matters

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India, keeping Aadhaar data accurate is crucial. Over a period of 10 years, a person’s address, appearance or other demographic details may change significantly.

Failure to update records can lead to issues in accessing government subsidies, completing bank KYC processes, or using Aadhaar-linked services. This is why UIDAI recommends updating Aadhaar details at least once every decade to ensure seamless verification and service access.

Free Till June 14

The document update service is currently available free of cost on the official portal until June 14. After that, standard charges will apply. Users can complete the process online using a mobile phone or laptop, making it quick and accessible.

To update details, visit the UIDAI’s official website, log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP, and select the document update option. Users must verify existing details and upload valid Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents such as a voter ID, PAN card or ration card.

Steps To Follow

Once logged in, users should carefully review their demographic details, including name, gender, date of birth and address. If the information is correct, they can proceed by confirming it and uploading the required documents.

After submission, a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated, which can be used to track the update status.

Key Points To Remember

Uploaded documents must be clear and legible, with no blurred information. The name on the documents must exactly match the Aadhaar details, otherwise corrections will be required before submission. File size should not exceed 2MB, and only JPEG, PNG or PDF formats are accepted.

With the deadline approaching, users are encouraged to complete updates promptly to avoid future inconvenience.