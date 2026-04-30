Political tensions have flared once again in West Bengal following the Assembly elections, with senior All India Trinamool Congress leaders staging a protest outside a strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh alleged that officials from the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party were attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of authorised party representatives.

'BJP Opening Ballot Box': TMC Alleges

Speaking at the protest, Ghosh claimed that live-streaming footage and CCTV visuals showed activity inside the strong room despite the absence of TMC representatives. He alleged that party members were being denied entry while being asked to coordinate with other candidates. “Why should we take responsibility for others?” he questioned.

In a strongly worded post on X, the TMC claimed that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders, alleging gross electoral fraud carried out in active collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

❗️ALARMING❗️



This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.



CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026

Panja echoed concerns over possible irregularities, stating that the lack of transparency was alarming. Both leaders alleged that central forces had deliberately removed TMC workers stationed outside the EVM strong room, raising suspicions of potential tampering.

The protest comes just hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message expressing apprehension over possible EVM manipulation. She had urged party workers to guard strong rooms until counting begins on May 4 and said she would personally take to the streets if needed.

Security Forces Deployed In Kolkata

Security was tightened in Kolkata after BJP leaders and party workers reached the site where TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh are staging a dharna outside a strong room, alleging attempts by BJP and ECI officials to open ballot boxes without authorised party representatives present. According to Ghosh, TMC workers were present outside the strong room at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra until around 3:30 pm but were later removed by central forces. He further claimed that an email informed him the strong room would be opened at 4 pm, prompting immediate concern. Upon arrival, he alleged, TMC leaders were denied entry while BJP representatives were allowed inside.

Panja described the issue of strong room security as extremely sensitive, questioning why all political parties were not informed if the facility was opened.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Maniktala constituency, Tapas Roy went into a verbal altercation with police and claimed, "...My last parliamentary election was looted by Kolkata police, Vineet Goyal. It was looted by miscreants and Vineet Goyal..."