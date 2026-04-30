TMC leaders are protesting due to allegations of attempted ballot box opening without authorized party representatives present, and concerns about lack of transparency.
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‘Ballot Boxes Being Opened’: TMC Protests Outside Strong Room, Security Heightened
TMC leaders protested outside a Kolkata strong room, alleging EVM tampering and denial of entry. Mamata Banerjee also raised concerns, urging vigilance ahead of vote counting on May 4.
- TMC leaders protest strong room, allege Election Commission bias.
- Leaders claim ballot boxes opened without authorized representatives.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are TMC leaders protesting outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium?
What specific concerns did TMC leaders raise about the strong room?
They alleged that ballot boxes were being opened without their representatives, CCTV footage showed activity without them, and their workers were removed by central forces.
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