Planning To Trade? Stock Markets Closed On May 1, Check Full Holiday Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock markets observe Maharashtra Day holiday Friday.

NSE, BSE equities trading suspended; commodity markets mixed.

Markets closed after Thursday's broad-based equity selloff.

Indian stock markets will take a pause on Friday, May 1, as trading across major exchanges remains suspended on account of Maharashtra Day.

The closure comes after a volatile session on Dalal Street, adding a breather for investors navigating global uncertainty.

Markets Shut: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed

Both the NSE and the BSE will remain closed for the day.

Trading across key segments, including equities, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will not take place during the holiday.

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Commodity Markets: A Mixed Schedule

While equity markets will remain shut, commodity trading will follow a split schedule.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both the morning and evening sessions.

Trading Holiday Calendar: What’s Ahead in 2026

The Indian stock market is set to observe around nine more trading holidays in 2026.

In May, markets will remain shut twice: May 1 for Maharashtra Day and May 28 for Bakri Id.

This will be followed by a holiday on June 26 for Muharram. There are no scheduled holidays in July and August.

Later in the year, markets will remain closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi and October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.

October will also see a closure on October 20 for Dussehra, followed by holidays on November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada and November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The final market holiday of the year will fall on December 25 on account of Christmas.

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A Volatile Close Before the Break

The holiday comes after a broad-based selloff in Indian equities on Thursday, April 30.

The BSE Sensex fell 583 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 declined 180 points, or 0.74 per cent, to settle at 23,997.55.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the BSE 150 Midcap index slipping 1 per cent and the BSE 250 Smallcap index declining 0.50 per cent.

Investor wealth saw a sharp erosion, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropping to Rs 464 lakh crore from nearly Rs 469 lakh crore in the previous session, a loss of about Rs 5 lakh crore.