Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPlanning To Trade? Stock Markets Closed On May 1, Check Full Holiday Schedule

Planning To Trade? Stock Markets Closed On May 1, Check Full Holiday Schedule

Trading on Indian stock exchanges will remain suspended on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day, with NSE and BSE shut across all key segments.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock markets observe Maharashtra Day holiday Friday.
  • NSE, BSE equities trading suspended; commodity markets mixed.
  • Markets closed after Thursday's broad-based equity selloff.

Indian stock markets will take a pause on Friday, May 1, as trading across major exchanges remains suspended on account of Maharashtra Day. 

The closure comes after a volatile session on Dalal Street, adding a breather for investors navigating global uncertainty.

Markets Shut: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed

Both the NSE and the BSE will remain closed for the day.

Trading across key segments, including equities, derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will not take place during the holiday.

Also Read : Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31

Commodity Markets: A Mixed Schedule

While equity markets will remain shut, commodity trading will follow a split schedule.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both the morning and evening sessions.

Trading Holiday Calendar: What’s Ahead in 2026

The Indian stock market is set to observe around nine more trading holidays in 2026.

In May, markets will remain shut twice: May 1 for Maharashtra Day and May 28 for Bakri Id.

This will be followed by a holiday on June 26 for Muharram. There are no scheduled holidays in July and August.

Later in the year, markets will remain closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi and October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.

October will also see a closure on October 20 for Dussehra, followed by holidays on November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada and November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The final market holiday of the year will fall on December 25 on account of Christmas.

ALSO READ | India-New Zealand FTA: 100% Duty-Free Access, Big Export Boost, New Risks Emerge

A Volatile Close Before the Break

The holiday comes after a broad-based selloff in Indian equities on Thursday, April 30.

The BSE Sensex fell 583 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 declined 180 points, or 0.74 per cent, to settle at 23,997.55.

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the BSE 150 Midcap index slipping 1 per cent and the BSE 250 Smallcap index declining 0.50 per cent.

Investor wealth saw a sharp erosion, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropping to Rs 464 lakh crore from nearly Rs 469 lakh crore in the previous session, a loss of about Rs 5 lakh crore.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Indian stock markets be closed on Friday, May 1?

Indian stock markets will be closed on Friday, May 1, to observe Maharashtra Day. Both the NSE and BSE will be shut for trading.

Will commodity trading also be suspended on May 1?

Commodity trading will have a split schedule. MCX will be closed in the morning but open in the evening, while NCDEX will be closed all day.

What was the market performance on April 30, before the holiday?

The Indian equity markets experienced a broad-based selloff on April 30. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 saw declines, and broader market indices also slipped.

How many more trading holidays are there in 2026 after May 1?

After the May 1 holiday, there are around nine more trading holidays scheduled for the Indian stock market in 2026. These include holidays in May, June, September, October, November, and December.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
May 1 Share Market Stock Market Holiday Trading Holiday Share Market Holiday May 1 Market Holiday
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Planning To Trade? Stock Markets Closed On May 1, Check Full Holiday Schedule
Planning To Trade? Stock Markets Closed On May 1, Check Full Holiday Schedule
Business
April Market Rally: 479 Of 500 Stocks Gain As Dalal Street Stages Strong Comeback
April Market Rally: 479 Of 500 Stocks Gain As Dalal Street Stages Strong Comeback
Business
Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31
Big Update For Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission Deadline Extended To May 31
Business
Dalal Street Witnesses Fall After Fed Holds Rates, Sensex Declines 500 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Dalal Street Witnesses Fall After Fed Holds Rates, Sensex Declines 500 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget