India No Longer 4th Largest Economy In IMF GDP Rankings - What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India shifts to sixth-largest economy; rankings influenced by exchange rates.

Economic growth remains strong despite dollar conversion impacting rankings.

Base year revision and currency pressures affect comparative GDP figures.

India’s position in the global economic league table has seen a notable shift, with the country moving from briefly being the fourth-largest economy to sixth place, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook (April 2026).

At first glance, the drop may appear concerning. However, a closer look at the data suggests that the change is largely statistical rather than reflective of any fundamental weakness in India’s economic performance.

India’s Growth Story Remains Intact

Despite the change in rankings, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies globally.

According to IMF estimates, India’s GDP reached approximately $3.92 trillion in 2025, up from $3.5 trillion in 2024, reported Business Standard. This indicates strong nominal growth, supported by robust domestic demand and continued economic momentum.

However, in the same period, the United Kingdom’s GDP is estimated at $4 trillion, while Japan’s economy stands at $4.44 trillion, pushing India down to sixth position.

The Dollar Effect: How Exchange Rates Matter

One of the primary reasons behind the shift lies in how GDP is measured globally.

The IMF ranks economies in US dollar terms, which means that local currency GDP must be converted using prevailing exchange rates. This makes currency movements a critical factor in determining global rankings.

Over the past year, the Indian rupee has depreciated from around Rs 84.6 per US dollar in 2024 to about Rs 88.5 per dollar in 2025, with further weakening expected.

As a result, even though India’s GDP expanded significantly in rupee terms, rising to Rs 318 trillion in 2024 and Rs 346.5 trillion in 2025, the conversion into dollars makes the economy appear smaller in comparison to peers.

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Base Year Revision Alters Comparisons

Another important factor has been the revision of India’s GDP base year and methodology.

Earlier this year, the government updated the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23, leading to a recalibration of economic output estimates.

According to official data, nominal GDP for FY26 was revised downward from Rs 357 trillion under the old series to Rs 345.5 trillion in the new series. This adjustment has had a direct impact on how India’s economic size is perceived globally.

The IMF has incorporated these revised figures into its projections, resulting in lower GDP estimates across multiple years. For instance, India’s projected GDP for 2027 has been revised down to $4.58 trillion from an earlier estimate of $4.96 trillion.

Overall, nominal GDP for several recent years has been adjusted downward by roughly 2.8 per cent to 3.8 per cent, affecting comparative rankings.

Currency Pressures Add To The Challenge

Exchange rate dynamics have continued to weigh on India’s global standing.

The rupee has faced pressure due to a combination of factors, including high crude oil prices, strong demand for the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

At one point, the currency traded in the Rs 94-95 per dollar range before stabilising around Rs 93.39, reflecting ongoing volatility.

In contrast, currencies such as the British pound have remained relatively stable, helping economies like the UK retain their position in dollar-denominated rankings.

Additionally, foreign capital outflows and rising hedging costs have added to currency pressures, prompting intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to manage volatility.

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Not A Reflection Of Economic Weakness

Importantly, the shift in ranking does not indicate a slowdown in India’s real economic growth.

India continues to post strong growth numbers in domestic currency terms, with nominal expansion close to 9 per cent. The change is primarily a function of exchange rate movements and statistical revisions rather than any structural deterioration.

This distinction is crucial, as global rankings based on dollar values can often mask the underlying strength of an economy.

What Lies Ahead For India’s GDP Ranking?

Looking ahead, IMF projections suggest that India’s position in the rankings could improve again in the coming years.

The country is expected to remain the sixth-largest economy in 2026, with GDP estimated at around $4.15 trillion, still slightly below the UK’s projected $4.26 trillion.

However, India is forecast to regain the fourth position by 2027, with GDP rising to $4.58 trillion, marginally ahead of the UK.

Beyond that, India is projected to overtake Japan by 2028, with GDP estimated at $5.06 trillion compared to Japan’s $4.74 trillion.

By 2031, India is expected to consolidate its position as the third-largest economy, with GDP reaching $6.79 trillion.

A Long-Term Growth Story Still Strong

Despite short-term fluctuations in rankings, India’s long-term economic trajectory remains robust.

The IMF expects India to remain the fastest-growing major economy, driven by domestic consumption, investment and structural reforms.

By 2030, India’s GDP is projected to reach $6.17 trillion, narrowing the gap with Germany, while the United States and China are expected to retain their top two positions globally.