Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Anomaly to Boost Beauty Portfolio

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reliance Retail acquired Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly haircare brand.

This move strengthens Reliance's beauty portfolio with global brand.

Reliance Retail Limited has announced the acquisition of global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s haircare brand Anomaly, including its trademarks, brand assets and digital properties, in a move aimed at strengthening its fast-growing beauty portfolio.

Founded in 2021, Anomaly is positioned as a clean, vegan and high-performance haircare brand offered at an accessible price point, with an established presence across key international markets. With this acquisition, Reliance Retail gains full ownership of the brand’s intellectual property and digital ecosystem, enabling it to scale the label through its extensive offline network and digital platforms, including Tira.

Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Anomaly,



Accelerating Expansion of Its Beauty Portfolio



~ Acquires ‘Anomaly’ trademarks and digital assets to drive India and global growth ~

~ To accelerate Omnichannel scale-up across retail network and Tira ~



Reliance Retail… pic.twitter.com/UjIAQCHWzQ — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) April 30, 2026

The deal aligns with Reliance Retail’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the beauty and personal care segment by building and scaling high-growth consumer brands. The company plans to leverage its omnichannel capabilities and consumer insights to enhance accessibility and accelerate growth for Anomaly in India and globally.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, described the acquisition as a strategic step in expanding its portfolio of new-age beauty brands. She said Anomaly’s global positioning, clean formulation approach and affordable pricing make it a strong fit within the company’s ecosystem, adding that there is significant potential to grow the brand in India while strengthening its international presence.

“Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence

Reliance Retail will prioritise India as a key market, focusing on innovation tailored to local hair and scalp needs, alongside product development and localisation. At the same time, the brand is expected to continue expanding across global markets, including North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will remain closely involved with the brand as Creative Director, overseeing innovation, product development and brand vision. Calling the acquisition a “defining moment” for Anomaly, she said the partnership would help take the brand to a wider audience while staying true to its core values.

The acquisition underscores Reliance Retail’s continued push to scale future-focused consumer brands by combining global appeal with its retail scale, market expertise and omnichannel reach.