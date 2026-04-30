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HomeNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing

Madhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing

By : Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 07:43 PM (IST)

A major tragedy has been reported from Jabalpur, where a cruise vessel capsized in the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River, leaving at least four people dead while several others are feared missing.

Around 35 to 40 tourists were reportedly on board at the time of the incident. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force have reached the site, and a large-scale rescue operation is currently underway.

 
 
 
 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
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