Explorer
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Indian Railways spends over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY26’s first nine months. From safety upgrades to bullet trains, here’s how the Rail Budget 2026 is reshaping travel.
Indian Railways accelerates infrastructure spending in FY26, focusing on safety, speed and passenger comfort.
1/8
2/8
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Business
6 Photos
Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Farm Sector May See Focus On Costs, Logistics And Markets
Business
8 Photos
Union Budget 2026 | What The Middle Class Expects On Taxes, Loans, Housing And Jobs
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
India-EU Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals' As FTA Talks Conclude Amid Global Turmoil
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Business
India, EU Sign Free Trade Agreement: Top Highlights
Advertisement
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Business
6 Photos
Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Farm Sector May See Focus On Costs, Logistics And Markets