Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate

1. Railways Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore Mark In FY26: Indian Railways has achieved a major financial milestone by utilising over Rs 2 lakh crore in capital expenditure within the first nine months of FY26. By December 2025, spending touched Rs 2,03,138 crore, reflecting more than 80 per cent of the total Gross Budgetary Support allocated for the year. The pace signals strong execution across zones and a sharper focus on long-term infrastructure outcomes. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)