Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate

HomePhoto GalleryBusinessRailway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate

Indian Railways spends over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY26’s first nine months. From safety upgrades to bullet trains, here’s how the Rail Budget 2026 is reshaping travel.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Indian Railways accelerates infrastructure spending in FY26, focusing on safety, speed and passenger comfort.

1. Railways Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore Mark In FY26: Indian Railways has achieved a major financial milestone by utilising over Rs 2 lakh crore in capital expenditure within the first nine months of FY26. By December 2025, spending touched Rs 2,03,138 crore, reflecting more than 80 per cent of the total Gross Budgetary Support allocated for the year. The pace signals strong execution across zones and a sharper focus on long-term infrastructure outcomes. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Faster Spending Compared To Last Year: The current year’s capital expenditure shows a 6.54 per cent jump compared to the same period in the previous financial year. Officials attribute this rise to improved planning, faster approvals and smoother fund flow. The trend indicates that Indian Railways is well-positioned to fully utilise its Rs 2.52 lakh crore allocation by the end of FY26. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Union Budget Budget 2026 Budget 2026 News Union Budget 2026 India Railway Budget 2026

