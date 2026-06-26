Amazon Is Putting $48 Billion Into India: Here's What That Actually Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon adds $13 billion to India's AI, cloud infrastructure.

Total commitment hits $48 billion, rivals also investing heavily.

Investment expands data centers, supporting India's digital growth.

Amazon will pump an additional $13 billion into India's artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, pushing its total investment commitment in the country to $48 billion for the 2026 to 2030 period. The fresh capital will go toward expanding AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, building on the $35 billion pledge the company had already made in December last year.

This comes as global hyperscalers race to strengthen their footholds in the Indian market, with rivals like Microsoft and Google also pouring billions into the country's fast-growing digital infrastructure space.

Why Is Amazon Increasing Its Investment In India?

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company wants to be "a long-term partner in India's growth story" and aims to support the country's "priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports."

Jassy made the announcement after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, where he spoke about how much India matters to Amazon, given that the company already runs multiple business lines there, including e-commerce, AI, cloud, and entertainment.

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With this latest commitment, Amazon's cumulative investment in India between 2010 and 2030 reaches $88 billion. The company said its data centres will give Indian startups, enterprises, and government bodies access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, and secure cloud technology.

The announcement comes months after India secured $50 billion in investment commitments within a single day from American tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft last December. Google has also committed $15 billion to set up data centre capacity for a new AI hub in southern India, reflecting how hyperscalers are positioning themselves in the country.

How Fast Is India's Data Centre Industry Growing?

India still lacks domestic production of cutting-edge chips and does not have a frontier-scale foundation model comparable to top American or Chinese systems.

Even so, its data centre sector is expanding at a rapid pace, helped by long-term tax incentives the government has rolled out to attract global hyperscalers.

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"India's DC industry is emerging as one of the fastest growing globally," Nomura said in a report earlier this month.

The brokerage noted that the country's data centre capacity climbed to around 1.6GW in 2025 from 350MW in 2019, marking a 29% compounded annual growth rate compared with 20% globally.