Want GTA VI Cheaper? This Gift Card Trick Could Save You 15%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gamers are finding savings on upcoming GTA VI purchase.

Discounted gift cards offer up to 15% off game.

Reddit user saved 15% using Eneba's PlayStation cards.

Official discounts are unlikely before November 19 launch.

GTA 6 Leaks: Gamers eager to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI without paying full price now have a clever workaround. While the game's pricing isn't as steep as many had feared, with the Standard Edition priced at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99, fans are still on the hunt for ways to cut costs.

A Reddit user has shared a method that could help PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players save up to 15% on their purchase using discounted gift cards, and the community is buzzing with appreciation.

How Can You Get A Discount On GTA VI Using Gift Cards?

Reddit user kkaylumm explained how they used the website Eneba to purchase PlayStation Store gift cards at a reduced rate. By applying the discount code 'FINALLY', they managed to get £90 worth of PlayStation gift cards for just £74.96. That credit was then used to buy GTA VI directly from the PlayStation Store, working out to roughly 15% less than the standard price.

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This isn't a one-off deal either; similar discounts can be found across both the UK and US markets with a bit of searching. Another option is Loaded, which currently offers up to 10% off PlayStation gift cards and 7% off Xbox gift cards.

The original poster received plenty of praise from fellow gamers for sharing the tip. "You gained nothing personally from posting this, yet you did so anyway to help others, love to see stuff like this, legend," replied one fan.

Another added, "I recommend checking deals.gg. It shows games and keys as well as gift cards on other stores that can be cheaper than Eneba."

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

Others shared their own wins, too. "Yup, I got a $100 USD PlayStation card for $92 USD, which covered the sales tax in my state, so around $100 flat. I'll take my little $10 win lol," one person wrote. Another commented, "Thanks a lot, mate! Ended up getting £90 worth of PS gift cards for £77."

Since official discounts on GTA VI are unlikely anytime soon, tricks like this remain one of the few ways to save before launch.

When Does GTA VI Release On PS5 And Xbox?

Securing an early copy also comes with added perks. Pre-ordering unlocks exclusive DLC, and players will be able to pre-load the game starting 12 November. GTA VI is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021