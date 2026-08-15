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English NewsBusinessActive Vs Passive Funds: 7 Key Differences Investors Should Know

Active Vs Passive Funds: 7 Key Differences Investors Should Know

Active funds outperformed their benchmarks in only 30 per cent to 52 per cent of rolling three-, five- and seven-year periods across these categories.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Active and passive funds show no clear overall advantage.
  • Passive excels in large-caps, active in less-researched small-caps.
  • Fund selection and lower costs are crucial for active success.

Active and passive investing continue to be debated among Mutual Fund investors.

Active funds aim to outperform their benchmarks through stock selection and portfolio management, while passive funds seek to replicate an index at a relatively lower cost.

A recent data-driven analysis suggests that neither strategy has a clear overall advantage, with outcomes varying across market segments, fund selection and costs.

The analysis examined monthly rolling three-, five- and seven-year periods from January 2013, when direct plans were introduced.

It covered active direct-growth Equity Funds across seven categories and around 44,500 fund-window observations.

Each active fund was compared with its benchmark after deducting 0.20 per cent annually from the benchmark return to reflect the cost of investing through an actual Index Fund.

The findings showed that passive funds have an advantage in Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and large & mid-cap categories.

Active funds outperformed their benchmarks in only 30 per cent to 52 per cent of rolling three-, five- and seven-year periods across these categories.

These segments contain relatively well-researched stocks, with extensive analyst coverage making it harder for fund managers to consistently identify opportunities to beat the index.

For investors, this suggests that index funds can be considered for the large- and mid-cap core of an equity portfolio, particularly when keeping investment costs low is a priority.

The picture changes in segments with a broader and less-researched investment universe.

Active funds outperformed their benchmarks in 57 per cent to 65 per cent of rolling periods across flexi-cap, focused and value categories.

However, the median advantage was less than 1 per cent a year, indicating that a higher probability of outperformance does not necessarily translate into a large return advantage. Small-Cap funds were the standout category.

Active funds outperformed their benchmarks in 90 per cent of seven-year rolling periods.

The broader stock universe and relatively lower research coverage in this segment may provide fund managers with more opportunities to generate alpha through stock selection.

However, category-level performance can hide significant differences between individual funds.

In seven-year periods, the flexi-cap fund at the 5th percentile underperformed its benchmark by 4.3 per cent, while the fund at the 95th percentile outperformed its benchmark by 5.8 per cent.

This represents a gap of roughly 10 percentage points, compared with a median active advantage of only 0.6 per cent a year.

This highlights the importance of fund selection.

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Investors choosing active funds are not only taking exposure to the underlying market but are also relying on a particular fund and its investment strategy to outperform.

A strong category-level track record therefore does not mean every fund within that category will beat its benchmark. Costs also have a significant impact on the outcome.

For flexi-cap funds, active funds outperformed their benchmarks in 63 per cent of seven-year windows for direct plans, compared with 47 per cent for regular plans.

In large-cap funds, the corresponding figures were 30 per cent and 11 per cent, while in mid-cap funds they were 46 per cent and 28 per cent.

The difference was also visible in small-cap funds, where active direct plans outperformed in 90 per cent of seven-year windows, compared with 78 per cent for regular plans.

Commissions and other expenses can therefore reduce the benefit generated by active management.

For investors, the findings suggest using index funds for the large- and mid-cap core of a portfolio while considering active funds in segments such as small-caps, where active management has historically shown a higher probability of adding value.

Fund selection remains critical because the difference between a strong and weak active fund can be substantially larger than the average advantage of active management.

Investors considering active funds may also prefer direct plans, particularly when the additional cost of regular plans could reduce potential outperformance.

Overall, active funds do not consistently outperform passive funds across all categories.

The better choice depends on the market segment, the fund selected and the costs paid by the investor.

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

Do active or passive funds consistently outperform each other?

No, neither strategy shows a clear overall advantage. Performance varies across market segments, the specific fund chosen, and associated costs.

For which market segments are passive funds recommended?

Passive funds have an advantage in Large-Cap, Mid-Cap, and large & mid-cap categories. They are suggested for the core of an equity portfolio, especially when keeping costs low is a priority.

Where do active funds show a stronger performance?

Active funds generally perform better in segments with a broader and less-researched investment universe, such as Small-Cap funds, where they significantly outperformed in 90% of seven-year periods.

Why are fund selection and costs important for active investors?

Fund selection is crucial because individual active fund performance varies significantly, even within strong categories. Lower costs, such as those found in direct plans, can also substantially improve the chances of outperforming benchmarks.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Investors Active Funds Passive Funds
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