Apple Hiked MacBook And iPad Prices, So Why Did The iPhone 17 Pro Just Got Cheaper?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple significantly increased MacBook and iPad prices in India.

Rising memory costs prompted hikes up to Rs 1 lakh.

iPhone 17 Pro series maintains original launch prices.

Consider buying iPhone 17 Pro before future hikes.

Apple Price Hike: Apple has increased prices across its MacBook and iPad range in India, with some models now costing up to Rs 1 lakh more than their launch price. The hikes come days after CEO Tim Cook said rising memory costs in the global supply chain have made price increases unavoidable. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have escaped this round of revisions entirely.

For anyone planning to buy a new iPhone, this could be the right window before prices potentially follow the same upward trend as Apple's other products.

Why Is This The Best Time To Buy The iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are still available at their original launch prices of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively, even as the rest of Apple's lineup gets costlier. Buyers can find them for even less on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, where the Pro variant is listed at Rs 1,27,900.

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Since Apple has already flagged rising memory costs as a reason for hiking prices on Macs and iPads, there is no guarantee the iPhone 17 series will remain unaffected for long.

With memory prices continuing to climb globally, this gap in pricing may not last, making now a practical time to consider the purchase before any possible correction.

How Much Have MacBook And iPad Prices Increased In India?

The MacBook Air with the M5 chip has gone up from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,49,900, a rise of Rs 30,000, while the 15-inch MacBook Air now costs Rs 1,79,900, up by Rs 35,000 from its earlier price of Rs 1,44,900.

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The hike is steeper in the MacBook Pro series, where the base 14-inch model with M5 chip and 16GB RAM has increased by Rs 70,000, from Rs 1,69,900 to Rs 2,39,900. The M5 Max variant of the same model has gone up by Rs 1 lakh.

The budget-focused MacBook Neo has also seen a Rs 10,000 increase. On the iPad front, the 11-inch iPad Air with M4 chip has moved from Rs 64,900 to Rs 89,900, a jump of Rs 25,000, while the iPad Pro with M5 chip and 256GB storage now costs Rs 1,39,900, up from Rs 99,990, an increase of Rs 39,910.