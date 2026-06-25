Global CEOs Line Up To Invest In India; Amazon, Google, AirTrunk Lead Fresh Commitments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google, AirTrunk added billions to India's digital infrastructure.

Even as global businesses navigated trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, several multinational companies announced fresh investment commitments for India in 2026. The announcements, made over the past few months, span artificial intelligence, cloud computing, manufacturing and digital infrastructure, reflecting continued corporate interest in the Indian market. While each investment has its own timeline and objective, together they point to sustained long-term expansion plans by some of the world's biggest companies.

Key Announcements

February 18, 2026-Google: $15 billion

Google announced a five-year $15 billion investment plan for India focused on AI infrastructure. The proposal includes subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling initiatives.

March 9, 2026-ABB: $75 million

Swiss engineering company ABB committed $75 million to expand its manufacturing footprint and research and development capabilities across key industrial segments in India.

June 5, 2026-AirTrunk: $30 billion

Australia-based AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion to build 5 GW of data centre capacity in India by 2030, marking one of the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure sector.

June 17, 2026-CPP Investments: Rs 7,000 crore

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) committed up to Rs 7,000 crore alongside CtrlS Datacenters to expand hyperscale data centre capacity and strengthen India's digital infrastructure.

June 18, 2026-Saint-Gobain: €1 billion

French multinational Saint-Gobain announced an additional €1 billion investment in India over the next five years, citing the country as one of its fastest-growing markets.

Also Read: Gold Loans Promise Instant Cash, But What Happens If You Cannot Repay?

Amazon Joins List

June 25, 2026-Amazon: $48 billion

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company would raise its India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030. The planned investment includes expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure.

The announcements come across a range of sectors, with technology, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing featuring prominently.

While the investments differ in scale and execution timelines, they collectively reflect continued expansion plans by global companies in India during a period of broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Also Read: What Did Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Tell PM Modi? Details Of Record $48 Billion Investment Revealed