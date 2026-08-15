AI, Automation Reshape India’s Telecom Jobs As 5G Hiring Boom Slows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian telecom transitions to a tech-driven, AI-led model.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea expanded; Jio significantly reduced workforce.

High debt, 5G maturity shift demand towards specialized tech.

India’s telecom sector is shifting from a manpower-intensive growth phase towards a technology-driven model led by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cloud computing and intelligent network management.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had a combined workforce of 192,673 employees in FY26, up 19 per cent from 161,652 in FY22.

However, workforce trends differ significantly across the three operators, with Airtel and Vodafone Idea adding employees while Jio reduced its workforce.

Bharti Airtel’s total employee count, including permanent and contractual staff, increased 47 per cent from FY22 to 100,239 in FY26. Vodafone Idea’s workforce rose 67 per cent to 17,612 during the same period.

In contrast, Jio’s digital services workforce fell to 74,822 in FY26 from 94,523 in FY25, marking a decline of around 21 per cent.

Its FY26 employee count was also more than 10 per cent below the FY22 level.

Overall, the three telecom operators added slightly more than 30,000 employees over the five-year period.

However, the pace and nature of hiring are changing as the sector moves beyond the most labour-intensive phase of 5G network deployment.

The large-scale rollout of 5G initially created strong demand for field engineers, project managers, installation teams and contractual supervisors.

With much of the network infrastructure now deployed, operators require fewer workers for physical rollout and maintenance.

Remote network management, automation and outsourcing are further reducing the need for conventional telecom roles.

High industry debt is also encouraging operators to focus on cost efficiency.

The telecom industry’s debt stood at around Rs 6.45 trillion as of March 31, 2025, increasing pressure on companies to control expenses while improving profitability.

The slowdown in traditional telecom hiring, however, does not necessarily signal a decline in employment opportunities.

Instead, demand is increasingly shifting towards specialised skills in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centres, data analytics and automated network management.

Bharti Airtel is already using AI to transform its network operations.

The company has developed an in-house small language model aimed at standardising the work of more than 30,000 field engineers.

The AI-based system is designed to operate on regular mobile phones, helping field teams access information and manage operational tasks more efficiently.

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Airtel is also expanding its technology infrastructure, with plans to increase data centre capacity from around 120-130 MW to 1 GW.

Its expansion of fibre coverage across the top 400 cities in India is expected to create demand for technology-focused talent even as traditional network deployment jobs become less labour-intensive.

Reliance Jio has also adopted alternative staffing models, particularly in its broadband business.

In smaller towns, individuals can operate as micro-entrepreneurs responsible for installation and maintenance activities instead of being employed directly by the company.

Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, is entering another investment-driven phase.

The company plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore over three years in its network and has already placed equipment orders worth around Rs 9,000 crore.

It is also deploying approximately 3,500 sites every month, which could support demand for network-related and technology-intensive roles.

The telecom workforce is therefore not disappearing but undergoing a structural shift.

As 5G deployment matures, routine and field-intensive roles are likely to give way to jobs centred on AI, automation, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and intelligent network management.

The next phase of telecom growth could consequently depend more on specialised technology skills than on a larger workforce.

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.