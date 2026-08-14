Vedanta successfully bid for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh through an e-auction conducted by the Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Vedanta Secures 152-Hectare Manganese Block In Andhra Pradesh - Check Details
The stock remained in focus following the company's announcement regarding the successful bid for the 152-hectare Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh.
- Vedanta won Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh e-auction.
- The 152-hectare block strengthens Vedanta's metals, mining portfolio.
- Acquisition enhances domestic manganese resources, reducing India's import dependence.
On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 29.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 24,366.00.
Amid the market movement, Vedanta Ltd share price declined 1.33 per cent to Rs 267.50.
The stock remained in focus after the company announced that it had been declared the successful bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh following an e-auction conducted by the Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Vedanta Wins Punnam Manganese Block Vedanta has been declared the successful bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block after fulfilling the required statutory compliances. The company received the letter confirming its successful bid on August 13, 2026, at 2:46 pm IST.
The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.
The Punnam Manganese Block spans 152 hectares and is currently at the G4 stage of exploration.
The acquisition will further strengthen Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio.
Focus on Domestic Manganese Resources According to the company, the acquisition of the manganese block is expected to contribute to India's growing manganese requirements by enhancing domestic resource availability and reducing dependence on imports.
The development adds another resource to Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio.
The filing does not disclose the estimated reserves, proposed production capacity, investment requirement or expected commencement timeline for the Punnam Manganese Block.
The block is currently at the G4 stage of exploration. Vedanta Share Price Vedanta shares were trading at Rs 267.50, down 1.33 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index declined 0.12 per cent to 24,366.00.
The stock remained in focus following the company's announcement regarding the successful bid for the 152-hectare Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh.
The latest development strengthens Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio, while further details regarding the block's reserves, development plans and production potential will be key to track.
Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.
(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Vedanta recently acquire?
How does this acquisition benefit Vedanta and India?
This acquisition strengthens Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio. It also boosts India's domestic manganese resources, reducing the country's dependence on imports.
Where is the Punnam Manganese Block located, and what is its size?
The Punnam Manganese Block is located in Andhra Pradesh, India. It spans an area of 152 hectares.
What is the current exploration stage of the Punnam Manganese Block?
The Punnam Manganese Block is currently at the G4 stage of exploration. The article does not disclose estimated reserves or production capacity.