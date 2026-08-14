Vedanta Secures 152-Hectare Manganese Block In Andhra Pradesh - Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vedanta won Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh e-auction.

The 152-hectare block strengthens Vedanta's metals, mining portfolio.

Acquisition enhances domestic manganese resources, reducing India's import dependence.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 29.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 24,366.00.

Amid the market movement, Vedanta Ltd share price declined 1.33 per cent to Rs 267.50.

The stock remained in focus after the company announced that it had been declared the successful bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh following an e-auction conducted by the Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Vedanta Wins Punnam Manganese Block Vedanta has been declared the successful bidder for the Punnam Manganese Block after fulfilling the required statutory compliances. The company received the letter confirming its successful bid on August 13, 2026, at 2:46 pm IST.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The Punnam Manganese Block spans 152 hectares and is currently at the G4 stage of exploration.

The acquisition will further strengthen Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio.

Focus on Domestic Manganese Resources According to the company, the acquisition of the manganese block is expected to contribute to India's growing manganese requirements by enhancing domestic resource availability and reducing dependence on imports.

The development adds another resource to Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio.

The filing does not disclose the estimated reserves, proposed production capacity, investment requirement or expected commencement timeline for the Punnam Manganese Block.

The block is currently at the G4 stage of exploration. Vedanta Share Price Vedanta shares were trading at Rs 267.50, down 1.33 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index declined 0.12 per cent to 24,366.00.

The stock remained in focus following the company's announcement regarding the successful bid for the 152-hectare Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh.

The latest development strengthens Vedanta's diversified metals and mining portfolio, while further details regarding the block's reserves, development plans and production potential will be key to track.

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.