Vinfast To Launch Three New Cars This Year, Says CEO Tapan Kumar Ghosh

Vinfast is looking to build on its increasing sales as it looks to expand its network plus bring new products. Speaking to CEO, Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Vinfast will bring three new cars this year and starting with a new 7-seater electric car in the first half of this year. The 7 seater while not being confirmed is the all new Limo Green MPV and there would be two versions, one for fleet and one for private buyers.

In 2025, Vinfast saw it overtake many others in the EV space and it also scaled up its operations with 35 showrooms in 27 cities. In terms of new launches, Mr. Ghosh said that the MPV space has clear potential as customers want a 7 seater vehicle with a clear potential demand. Vinfast in turn will offer a 7 seater electric MPV for potential buyers who were earlier looking at ICE versions due to lack of choices.





EV Market Outlook and Growth Plans

Also in connection to the new launches as well as increasing sales, the network expansion would also be looked at. Hence, Vinfast will look at expansion in Tier 1 and 2 cities plus launching in the Tier 3 cities to tap into more buyers.

In terms of the overall EV growth, he noted that the customers are increasingly adopting EVs with more options and more awareness. With 50,000 capacity, Vinfast has a long term plan in mind with a large network and a big range of products while Mr. Ghosh said that the eventual gradual introduction of the entire ecosystem of Vinfast will automatically bring in more volumes.

In one year, Vinfast has quickly climbed the EV sales charts while now it wants to consolidate further.