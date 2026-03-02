Gandhi Hospital In Iran Attacked In Fresh US-Israel Strikes

Airstrikes carried out by Israel hit Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday. The strike came on the second day of a coordinated US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, launched after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier attacks.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency described the incident as the result of “Zionist-American airstrikes,” according to Reuters. Footage circulated by the Fars and Mizan news agencies showed debris scattered across hospital corridors, including near wheelchairs, indicating damage inside the facility.

Witnesses in the Gandhi Street area told Reuters that the hospital building suffered substantial damage and that patients were being moved out following the strike.

Iran-Israel War

The bombardment was part of a broader operation that extended into Sunday night, with multiple explosions reported across Tehran. Israeli authorities said their forces were focusing on key locations in central parts of the capital.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military installations in the Gulf, as well as sites in Saudi Arabia’s capital and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Iran announced the formation of a three-member leadership council to oversee governance until a new supreme leader is appointed. The council comprises President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi. Pezeshkian confirmed on state television that the interim body had begun functioning.

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, Brig Gen Effie Defrin, said in a briefing that around 100 fighter jets had simultaneously struck government-linked facilities in Tehran. According to the military, the targets included sites associated with Iran’s air force, missile command infrastructure, and internal security units previously involved in suppressing protests.