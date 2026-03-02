Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGandhi Hospital In Iran Attacked In Fresh US-Israel Strikes

Gandhi Hospital In Iran Attacked In Fresh US-Israel Strikes

The bombardment was part of a broader operation that extended into Sunday night, with multiple explosions reported across Tehran.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

Airstrikes carried out by Israel hit Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday. The strike came on the second day of a coordinated US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, launched after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier attacks.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency described the incident as the result of “Zionist-American airstrikes,” according to Reuters. Footage circulated by the Fars and Mizan news agencies showed debris scattered across hospital corridors, including near wheelchairs, indicating damage inside the facility.

Witnesses in the Gandhi Street area told Reuters that the hospital building suffered substantial damage and that patients were being moved out following the strike.

Iran-Israel War

The bombardment was part of a broader operation that extended into Sunday night, with multiple explosions reported across Tehran. Israeli authorities said their forces were focusing on key locations in central parts of the capital.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military installations in the Gulf, as well as sites in Saudi Arabia’s capital and Dubai.

Meanwhile, Iran announced the formation of a three-member leadership council to oversee governance until a new supreme leader is appointed. The council comprises President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi. Pezeshkian confirmed on state television that the interim body had begun functioning.

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, Brig Gen Effie Defrin, said in a briefing that around 100 fighter jets had simultaneously struck government-linked facilities in Tehran. According to the military, the targets included sites associated with Iran’s air force, missile command infrastructure, and internal security units previously involved in suppressing protests.

Related Video

War update: Sirens Sound Across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Amid Escalation

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tehran Iran Israel War Gandhi Hospital Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Gandhi Hospital In Iran Attacked In Fresh US-Israel Strikes
Gandhi Hospital In Iran Attacked In Fresh US-Israel Strikes
World
Amazon Web Services Faces UAE Outage After Mysterious ‘Objects’ Strike Data Centre
Amazon Web Services Faces UAE Outage After Mysterious ‘Objects’ Strike Data Centre
World
Explosions Reported At Erbil Airport As Air Defenses Intercept Drones And Missiles
Explosions Reported At Erbil Airport As Air Defenses Intercept Drones And Missiles
World
PM Modi Speaks With Israel’s Netanyahu Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
PM Modi Speaks With Israel’s Netanyahu Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

War update: Sirens Sound Across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Amid Escalation
Breaking News: Netanyahu Holds High-Level War Room Meeting Amid Iran Conflict
Breaking News: Hezbollah Launches Rockets at Israel in Support of Iran
War Alert: Donald Trump Issues Strong Warning During Iran War
Breaking News: Iranian Supreme Leader Killed in Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget