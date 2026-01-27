EV Safety Under Scrutiny: What Really Happened In The Mahindra BE 6 Incident Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A fire involving a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV on a highway in Uttar Pradesh last week prompted an investigation into the cause of the incident and renewed attention on electric vehicle safety.

As the video spread across social media platforms, speculation followed about a possible battery failure or electrical fault. Mahindra’s subsequent technical note, however, presents a more conventional explanation focused on tyre damage rather than a fault in the high-voltage system.

The incident occurred near Hapur’s Kurana toll plaza as the Mahindra BE 6 was travelling from Bulandshahr to Hapur. The vehicle, bearing registration number UP 13 U 7555, was being driven by Aman Kharbanda.

According to eyewitness accounts and police records, the driver noticed smoke emerging from the rear of the vehicle and immediately pulled over to the side of the highway. Within moments, the smoke intensified, and flames began to spread, eventually engulfing the SUV.

The driver and all occupants managed to exit the vehicle safely. No injuries were reported.

Local residents alerted the police, and a team from Hafizpur police station, along with the fire brigade, reached the spot. Traffic on the busy highway was halted temporarily as firefighters worked to douse the blaze.

The incident was followed by online speculation about possible battery risks, even as an official investigation was underway.

What Mahindra’s Investigation Found

In its official statement, Mahindra said it conducted a detailed on-site inspection along with an analysis of onboard sensor data and software diagnostics.

The company confirmed that the high-voltage EV battery and motor remained fully intact and unaffected throughout the incident.

“Quality and safety remain our utmost priority,” the company said, adding that all safety systems worked exactly as designed.

Crucially, Mahindra’s engineers identified the origin of the fire not in the battery pack, but in the rear right tyre.

The Role Of A Deflated Tyre

Vehicle data shows that the car was driven for over 10 minutes at approximately 60 km/h on a fully deflated rear right tyre, despite repeated tyre pressure alerts being issued.

A tyre high temperature alert was triggered, following which the vehicle automatically activated protective safety measures.

These included limiting vehicle speed, activating Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), engaging Traction Control System (TCS), and initiating a controlled system shutdown to bring the car to a safe halt.

Onboard sensors recorded that ESP and TCS were actively intervening to control wheel spin on the damaged tyre.

The high temperature alert was caused by excessive friction between the deflated tyre and the road surface, Mahindra said.

Analysis of bystander video footage confirmed that the fire originated from the rubber of the rear right tyre, not from the battery compartment.

Battery, Motor And High-Voltage Systems: Unaffected

A key concern in any EV fire is the possibility of thermal runaway, a chain reaction inside battery cells.

Mahindra said no such event occurred in this case.

Despite what it described as “intense thermal stress originating from an external source”, the company said battery health parameters were within specified limits, individual cell voltages remained stable, and the electric motor remained intact and functional

In short, the battery neither failed nor contributed to the fire.

A Viral Video And Public Questions

The bystander video, widely circulated on social media, showed the SUV fully engulfed in flames, prompting users to question EV reliability and demand stricter safety norms.

The images prompted concerns about electric vehicle safety, which industry experts say must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

While EV fires attract disproportionate attention, data globally suggests that internal combustion engine vehicles are statistically more likely to catch fire due to fuel leaks, overheating and electrical faults.

In this case, Mahindra says the fire behaved like a conventional tyre fire, not an electrical or battery failure.

About The Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in November 2024.

Starting ex-showroom price: Rs 18.90 lakh

Top variant price: Rs 27.65 lakh

It is offered with two battery options: 59 kWh battery with a claimed range of 557 km, and 79 kWh battery with a claimed range of 683 km.

This is believed to be among the first reported fire incidents involving the BE 6 model. Mahindra urged customers to always heed vehicle warnings and alerts.

“All Mahindra vehicles are designed and built to the highest quality and safety standards,” the company said. “Customer safety remains our highest priority.”

As electric vehicle adoption rises, experts say it is important to distinguish between battery-related incidents and fires originating from non-electrical components.