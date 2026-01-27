Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoEV Safety Under Scrutiny: What Really Happened In The Mahindra BE 6 Incident Case

EV Safety Under Scrutiny: What Really Happened In The Mahindra BE 6 Incident Case

The incident occurred near Hapur’s Kurana toll plaza as the Mahindra BE 6 was travelling from Bulandshahr to Hapur. It was being driven by Aman Kharbanda

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fire involving a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV on a highway in Uttar Pradesh last week prompted an investigation into the cause of the incident and renewed attention on electric vehicle safety.

As the video spread across social media platforms, speculation followed about a possible battery failure or electrical fault. Mahindra’s subsequent technical note, however, presents a more conventional explanation focused on tyre damage rather than a fault in the high-voltage system.

The incident occurred near Hapur’s Kurana toll plaza as the Mahindra BE 6 was travelling from Bulandshahr to Hapur. The vehicle, bearing registration number UP 13 U 7555, was being driven by Aman Kharbanda.

According to eyewitness accounts and police records, the driver noticed smoke emerging from the rear of the vehicle and immediately pulled over to the side of the highway. Within moments, the smoke intensified, and flames began to spread, eventually engulfing the SUV.

The driver and all occupants managed to exit the vehicle safely. No injuries were reported.

Local residents alerted the police, and a team from Hafizpur police station, along with the fire brigade, reached the spot. Traffic on the busy highway was halted temporarily as firefighters worked to douse the blaze.

The incident was followed by online speculation about possible battery risks, even as an official investigation was underway.

What Mahindra’s Investigation Found

In its official statement, Mahindra said it conducted a detailed on-site inspection along with an analysis of onboard sensor data and software diagnostics.

The company confirmed that the high-voltage EV battery and motor remained fully intact and unaffected throughout the incident.

“Quality and safety remain our utmost priority,” the company said, adding that all safety systems worked exactly as designed.

Crucially, Mahindra’s engineers identified the origin of the fire not in the battery pack, but in the rear right tyre.

The Role Of A Deflated Tyre

Vehicle data shows that the car was driven for over 10 minutes at approximately 60 km/h on a fully deflated rear right tyre, despite repeated tyre pressure alerts being issued.

A tyre high temperature alert was triggered, following which the vehicle automatically activated protective safety measures.

These included limiting vehicle speed, activating Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), engaging Traction Control System (TCS), and initiating a controlled system shutdown to bring the car to a safe halt.

Onboard sensors recorded that ESP and TCS were actively intervening to control wheel spin on the damaged tyre.

The high temperature alert was caused by excessive friction between the deflated tyre and the road surface, Mahindra said.

Analysis of bystander video footage confirmed that the fire originated from the rubber of the rear right tyre, not from the battery compartment.

Battery, Motor And High-Voltage Systems: Unaffected

A key concern in any EV fire is the possibility of thermal runaway, a chain reaction inside battery cells.

Mahindra said no such event occurred in this case.

Despite what it described as “intense thermal stress originating from an external source”, the company said battery health parameters were within specified limits, individual cell voltages remained stable, and the electric motor remained intact and functional

In short, the battery neither failed nor contributed to the fire.

A Viral Video And Public Questions

The bystander video, widely circulated on social media, showed the SUV fully engulfed in flames, prompting users to question EV reliability and demand stricter safety norms.

The images prompted concerns about electric vehicle safety, which industry experts say must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

While EV fires attract disproportionate attention, data globally suggests that internal combustion engine vehicles are statistically more likely to catch fire due to fuel leaks, overheating and electrical faults.

In this case, Mahindra says the fire behaved like a conventional tyre fire, not an electrical or battery failure.

About The Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in November 2024.

  • Starting ex-showroom price: Rs 18.90 lakh
  • Top variant price: Rs 27.65 lakh

It is offered with two battery options: 59 kWh battery with a claimed range of 557 km, and 79 kWh battery with a claimed range of 683 km.

This is believed to be among the first reported fire incidents involving the BE 6 model. Mahindra urged customers to always heed vehicle warnings and alerts.

“All Mahindra vehicles are designed and built to the highest quality and safety standards,” the company said. “Customer safety remains our highest priority.”

As electric vehicle adoption rises, experts say it is important to distinguish between battery-related incidents and fires originating from non-electrical components.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV to catch fire?

Mahindra's investigation found the fire originated from the rear right tyre, not the high-voltage battery or motor. The vehicle was driven on a deflated tyre despite multiple alerts.

Were the battery and motor systems of the Mahindra BE 6 affected by the fire?

No, Mahindra confirmed the high-voltage EV battery and motor remained fully intact and unaffected. No thermal runaway event occurred.

What safety features were activated when the tyre deflation was detected?

The vehicle automatically limited speed, activated Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Traction Control System (TCS), and initiated a controlled shutdown.

Did anyone get injured in the Mahindra BE 6 fire incident?

No, the driver and all occupants managed to exit the vehicle safely. No injuries were reported in the incident.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Hapur Mahindra BE6 Ev Safety BE6
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Mother Of All Deals: Inside India-EU’s Biggest Strategic Partnership Yet
Mother Of All Deals: Why The India-EU Agreement Is A Game Changer
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
News
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget