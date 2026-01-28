New Renault Duster 2026: Expected To Be Priced Lower Than Rivals?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





### Pricing Expectations and Launch Timeline

The new Duster is finally here and we will get the pricing by March. Deliveries will start from April but the big question is the pricing of course with Kia aggressively pricing their Seltos, it is remaining to be seen how Renault prices the new Duster. The Seltos for reference starts at Rs 10.99 lakh while the Duster we think will start below Rs 10 lakh.

The Duster is going to be priced less than rivals and the starting price for the 1.0l turbo petrol will be more affordable. The new Duster also has 90 percent localisation which will enable Renault to price it aggressively.

Powertrains and Volume Strategy

The Turbo TCe 100 engine is meant to be accessible as Renault puts it and is the one which will attract most of the volumes for this SUV. The new Duster has three powertrains including a base turbo petrol with 100bhp while that will be available with a manual 6-speed.

The top-end turbo petrol will come with a DCT automatic and a manual. We expect the 100bhp turbo petrol to be priced below Rs 10 lakh and with the manual gearbox only. This will help Renault to draw out volumes and the localisation will help it to do that.





Positioning Against Rivals

Compared to rivals, it will be less and that will also be a key factor with pricing being expected to be Rs 9.99 lakh starting or less. Renault is clearly banking on the new Duster and is their most important new car while an aggressive starting price will play a big part in it being a sales success.