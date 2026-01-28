Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Renault Duster 2026: Expected To Be Priced Lower Than Rivals?

The Turbo TCe 100 engine is meant to be accessible as Renault puts it and is the one which will attract most of the volumes for this SUV.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

### Pricing Expectations and Launch Timeline

The new Duster is finally here and we will get the pricing by March. Deliveries will start from April but the big question is the pricing of course with Kia aggressively pricing their Seltos, it is remaining to be seen how Renault prices the new Duster. The Seltos for reference starts at Rs 10.99 lakh while the Duster we think will start below Rs 10 lakh.

The Duster is going to be priced less than rivals and the starting price for the 1.0l turbo petrol will be more affordable. The new Duster also has 90 percent localisation which will enable Renault to price it aggressively.

Powertrains and Volume Strategy

The Turbo TCe 100 engine is meant to be accessible as Renault puts it and is the one which will attract most of the volumes for this SUV. The new Duster has three powertrains including a base turbo petrol with 100bhp while that will be available with a manual 6-speed.

The top-end turbo petrol will come with a DCT automatic and a manual. We expect the 100bhp turbo petrol to be priced below Rs 10 lakh and with the manual gearbox only. This will help Renault to draw out volumes and the localisation will help it to do that.


Positioning Against Rivals

Compared to rivals, it will be less and that will also be a key factor with pricing being expected to be Rs 9.99 lakh starting or less. Renault is clearly banking on the new Duster and is their most important new car while an aggressive starting price will play a big part in it being a sales success.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When can I expect the pricing and delivery of the new Duster?

Pricing for the new Duster will be revealed in March, with deliveries set to begin in April. This launch marks an important moment for Renault.

How is the new Duster expected to be priced compared to its rivals like the Kia Seltos?

The new Duster is anticipated to be priced aggressively, likely starting below Rs 10 lakh, while the Kia Seltos begins at Rs 10.99 lakh. High localization is key to this strategy.

What are the powertrain options for the new Duster, and which will be the volume seller?

The new Duster will feature three powertrains, including a base 100bhp turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual. This accessible turbo petrol variant is expected to attract the most sales.

Will the base turbo petrol Duster come with an automatic transmission?

No, the 100bhp turbo petrol Duster is expected to be available only with a manual gearbox. This specific configuration is aimed at achieving a lower starting price.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Renault Duster Renault Duster Price
