Iran Drones Hit Aramco Oil Refinery In Saudi Arabia

Iran's Shahed-136 drones have hit the Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery.

BREAKING — 🇸🇦🇮🇷🇺🇲Scenes from Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/6rplFOX1mJ March 2, 2026

The strike sparked a fire at the facility, though reports indicated the blaze was limited and quickly brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far. The drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura Refinery comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, following recent Iranian missile and drone launches targeting Gulf states and Israel after international airstrikes in the region.

Located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Ras Tanura is operated by Saudi Aramco and is regarded as one of the largest and most strategically important oil export hubs in the world. The refinery has the capacity to process more than 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day, while its adjoining export terminal handles millions of barrels for shipment to global markets.

The complex includes refining units, vast storage facilities, pipeline networks and a large port built to accommodate international oil tankers. Given its central role in global energy supply, the site is protected by extensive security measures and advanced surveillance systems. Strategically vital to oil exports bound for Asia, Europe and the United States, any disruption at Ras Tanura has the potential to affect international crude prices and trigger volatility in global energy markets.