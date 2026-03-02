Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Iran Drones Hit Aramco Oil Refinery In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran's Shahed-136 drones have hit the Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery. 

The strike sparked a fire at the facility, though reports indicated the blaze was limited and quickly brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far. The drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura Refinery comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, following recent Iranian missile and drone launches targeting Gulf states and Israel after international airstrikes in the region.

Located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Ras Tanura is operated by Saudi Aramco and is regarded as one of the largest and most strategically important oil export hubs in the world. The refinery has the capacity to process more than 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day, while its adjoining export terminal handles millions of barrels for shipment to global markets.

The complex includes refining units, vast storage facilities, pipeline networks and a large port built to accommodate international oil tankers. Given its central role in global energy supply, the site is protected by extensive security measures and advanced surveillance systems. Strategically vital to oil exports bound for Asia, Europe and the United States, any disruption at Ras Tanura has the potential to affect international crude prices and trigger volatility in global energy markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia?

Iran's Shahed-136 drones struck the Aramco oil refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. This resulted in a fire that was quickly controlled, with no reported casualties.

Why is the Ras Tanura refinery considered strategically important?

Ras Tanura is one of the world's largest oil export hubs, processing over 550,000 barrels of crude oil daily and handling millions for global shipment. It is vital for oil exports to Asia, Europe, and the United States.

What are the potential consequences of a disruption at the Ras Tanura refinery?

Any disruption at Ras Tanura can impact international crude prices and cause volatility in global energy markets due to its central role in the world's energy supply.

What is the current operational status of the Ras Tanura refinery?

Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery following the drone attack.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Iran Israel War Aramco Oil Refinery Saudi Arabia Aramco
