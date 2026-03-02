Tata Punch EV Facelift: What We Like & What We Don't

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Punch EV Facelift is perhaps the only car where prices have dropped significantly with a refresh, as Tata.ev clearly wants a larger share of the EV market, along with making more people go electric. It might seem to be a small facelift, but actually, it is not, as underneath, the changes are far more significant.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: What We Like

The new Punch EV at Rs 9.6 lakh is aggressively priced, a huge drop from the earlier model, and tops out at Rs 12.5 lakh, cheaper by a whopping Rs 2 lakh. That means better value and not just that, as there are new battery packs at 30/40kwh with prismatic cells, along with an increased range till 468km plus a lifetime battery warranty. That is paisa wasool.

The real-world range is impressive for such a car, as you will get 350km plus, and that's more than the previous model and comparable to more expensive EVs. Even though it charges faster.

The performance too has taken a jump with more power, but it remains linear with ample drive modes and a smooth performance. It is also quick, compact and easy to drive.

Ground clearance at 195mm is also increased, and you won't worry about the uncomfortable scrapes, so you can drive this SUV pretty much all over without anxiety.

The interior is well designed with a slick 10.5-inch touchscreen and a nice 360-degree camera with good comfort from the seats, along with front ventilation. There is even a cooled glovebox.

The 366-litre boot holds a good amount of luggage, and there is a frunk too.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: What We Don't Like

The Punch EV facelift is short on rear seat space and is a bit tight there in terms of room, along with no middle headrest as well, plus no rear AC vents, which are offered on the ICE Punch.

Some cost-cutting has been done by Tata.ev to get this aggressive pricing, including the removal of rear disc brakes and a light bar.

The gear selector could respond faster.

Overall, for sheer useability the Punch EV facelift is now even better with more range, but importantly, the price cut makes this even better value in order to tempt more to enter ev ownership.