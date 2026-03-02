Khamenei’s Wife Dies After Succumbing To Injuries In Israeli Strikes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsKhamenei’s Wife Dies After Succumbing To Injuries In Israeli Strikes

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 08:19 PM (IST)

The wife of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has succumbed to injuries sustained during the same US-Israeli military strike that killed her husband, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, 79, had been hospitalised after the joint air attack on Tehran that also claimed Khamenei’s life. She had been receiving treatment since being seriously wounded in the assault, which marked a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces.

State news agencies confirmed she died on Monday, adding another significant casualty to the toll from the strikes. Bagherzadeh had largely remained out of the public eye during her husband’s decades in power and was not known for holding any formal political role.

Her death comes amid intensifying hostilities and diplomatic fallout in West Asia, with senior Iranian figures and military personnel among those reported killed in recent days. Analysts say the loss of both the Supreme Leader and his spouse compounds the uncertainty gripping Iran’s leadership and could have wide-ranging implications for the region.

The strikes have also drawn global attention, with world powers calling for de-escalation even as military exchanges continue across multiple fronts. Iranian authorities have pledged retaliation and insisted the regime’s core structures remain intact despite the heavy losses.

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
