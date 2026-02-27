1,000 Km Range SUV? JSW Bringing Jetour T2 i-DM Plug-In Hybrid To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jetour T2: JSW will bring the Jetour T2 to India, but interestingly, it will be coming in the i-DM form, which is the new plug-in hybrid variant. The Jetour T2 comes in various avatars in terms of powertrains, but the T2 i-DM has a 1.5-litre turbo engine along with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with a single motor layout.

The alarming bit is the range, which is expected to be more than 1,000km per range, while it has an electric-only range of 139km. The fuel efficiency is also claimed to be 0.8l/100km, which makes this quite an efficient car, even though it might not be the most frugal hybrid SUV.

Plug-In Hybrid Only, No Full EV Yet

The choice of this powertrain is quite clear in being efficient, with JSW Motors focusing on electrified cars in India. There won't be any full electric version yet, and the plug-in hybrid will be the only one on offer from JSW, with no standard gasoline version as well.

The T2 i-DM will be assembled at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra.

Jetour T2 Expected Pricing, Market Positioning

The plug-in hybrid variant could be priced at Rs 30 lakh plus when launched in India and could undercut the Fortuner while being a premium five-seater SUV.

The T2 will get changes for the Indian market, while the plug-in hybrid would be a one-of-a-kind SUV for its segment, with a strong plug-in hybrid not being present in the market right now. JSW is expected to reveal more details leading to its India debut with this SUV.