US F-15 Fighter Aircraft Shot Down In Kuwait, Pilot Ejects Safely: Watch



Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed an F-15 descending in a slow spiral, with flames trailing from the rear of the jet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

Iran on Monday claimed that it had downed an F-15 fighter aircraft in Kuwait as hostilities with US-backed Israel entered their third day, further intensifying tensions across West Asia and raising fears of another large-scale military confrontation globally.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed an F-15 descending in a slow spiral, with flames trailing from the rear of the jet. However, it was not immediately confirmed whether the aircraft belonged to the United States or Israel, both of which operate F-15 fighter planes.

The pilot ejected safely, as per multiple media reports.

Regional Unrest Alert: Pro-Iran Protests Erupt in Baghdad Near US Embassy as Regional Tensions Intensify

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
