US F-15 Fighter Aircraft Shot Down In Kuwait, Pilot Ejects Safely: Watch

Iran on Monday claimed that it had downed an F-15 fighter aircraft in Kuwait as hostilities with US-backed Israel entered their third day, further intensifying tensions across West Asia and raising fears of another large-scale military confrontation globally.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed an F-15 descending in a slow spiral, with flames trailing from the rear of the jet. However, it was not immediately confirmed whether the aircraft belonged to the United States or Israel, both of which operate F-15 fighter planes.

The pilot ejected safely, as per multiple media reports.