PHOTOS | Tata Sierra Is Back With Three Screens, Turbo Engine, & Sunroof: Check Top Features
The Tata Sierra is making a modern comeback with a fresh design, a new turbo petrol engine, and Tata’s first three-screen cabin setup.
The Tata Sierra EV version will follow later with larger battery options and possible AWD.
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
