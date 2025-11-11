Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PHOTOS | Tata Sierra Is Back With Three Screens, Turbo Engine, & Sunroof: Check Top Features

PHOTOS | Tata Sierra Is Back With Three Screens, Turbo Engine, & Sunroof: Check Top Features

The Tata Sierra is making a modern comeback with a fresh design, a new turbo petrol engine, and Tata’s first three-screen cabin setup.

By : Somnath Chatterjee  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
The Tata Sierra is making a modern comeback with a fresh design, a new turbo petrol engine, and Tata’s first three-screen cabin setup.

The Tata Sierra EV version will follow later with larger battery options and possible AWD.

1/6
The Sierra is launching soon on the 25th of this month, and this new product has been one of the most talked-about new cars. This is an all-new product that brings Tata Motors to the compact SUV party, while it will be coming with a new look as well as a new set of engines too. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know.
The Sierra is launching soon on the 25th of this month, and this new product has been one of the most talked-about new cars. This is an all-new product that brings Tata Motors to the compact SUV party, while it will be coming with a new look as well as a new set of engines too. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know.
2/6
It is roughly meeting the segment desired size in terms of being around 4.3m in length, and it will be bigger than the Curvv but smaller than the Harrie,r while the design pays tribute to the older Sierra but in a modern way. Plus, unlike the older Sierra, the new one will have four doors only.
It is roughly meeting the segment desired size in terms of being around 4.3m in length, and it will be bigger than the Curvv but smaller than the Harrie,r while the design pays tribute to the older Sierra but in a modern way. Plus, unlike the older Sierra, the new one will have four doors only.
3/6
The Sierra EV will get different EV-focused styling, including a different front-end, while we expect 55kWh and 65kWh battery pack options, too. Unlike the internal combustion model, the new Sierra EV could be AWD via a dual motor setup.
The Sierra EV will get different EV-focused styling, including a different front-end, while we expect 55kWh and 65kWh battery pack options, too. Unlike the internal combustion model, the new Sierra EV could be AWD via a dual motor setup.
4/6
The new Sierra will debut new features never before seen on a Tata Motors car before like the three-screen set-up, which will be seen for the first time, and the addition of features like a middle headrest at the rear and more.
The new Sierra will debut new features never before seen on a Tata Motors car before like the three-screen set-up, which will be seen for the first time, and the addition of features like a middle headrest at the rear and more.
5/6
Other features include rear sunblinds, panoramic sunroof, a powered handbrake, ADAS Level 2, ventilated seats and more.
Other features include rear sunblinds, panoramic sunroof, a powered handbrake, ADAS Level 2, ventilated seats and more.
6/6
The Sierra EV will get different EV-focused styling, including a different front-end, while we expect 55kWh and 65kWh battery pack options, too. Unlike the internal combustion model, the new Sierra EV could be AWD via a dual motor setup.
The Sierra EV will get different EV-focused styling, including a different front-end, while we expect 55kWh and 65kWh battery pack options, too. Unlike the internal combustion model, the new Sierra EV could be AWD via a dual motor setup.
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Tata Sierra TATA

Photo Gallery

View More
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
