Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price

Speaking to the media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive officer, Maruti Suzuki today told how the eVitara has received a strong response after its pricing which has been competitive. The eVitara was launched recently with an aggressive starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh with BAAS while the standard pricing is Rs 15.99 lakh starting. Maruti Suzuki also offers a buyback scheme for the car.

The eVitara has been drawing a lot of interest especially beyond Tier 1 cities. Maruti Suzuki currently has a limited production capacity for the Indian market regarding the eVitara with the global export market demand and other OEM supply demands also having to factor. For the local market, the production capacity is around two thousand a month.





Battery, Variants and Production Plans

The eVitara comes with 49 and 61kwh battery pack with a range of upto 543km. Coming in three trims the eVitara is the first Maruti Suzuki and is based on a different platform. The top-end Alpha trim is Rs 19.79 lakh.





Unlike some manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki offers a complimentary 7.4kw AC charger with free installation. The production constraints would be till July as after that production will increase. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a charger at all of its dealerships too including a fast charger. The eVitara is currently sold via it's Nexa outlets.