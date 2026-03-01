India’s Biggest Luxury MPV? Mercedes-Benz V-Class Stuns With Massive Size And Plush Cabin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The luxury vehicle space in India is evolving rapidly, and the arrival of the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class proves just that. Stretching beyond 5.3 metres, this extra-long wheelbase version is not just another premium MPV; it’s a statement on wheels. Designed for buyers who prioritise space, comfort, and exclusivity, the V-Class caters to a growing segment of celebrities and business elites looking for a “home away from home.”

ALSO READ: Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price

A 5.3-Metre Giant Built For Presence

(Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee)

Measuring over 5.3 metres in length, the V-Class stands among the largest passenger vehicles currently available in India. Its imposing size ensures it towers over most cars on the road. This extended wheelbase version amplifies cabin room significantly, delivering an unmatched sense of openness.

The growing appetite for high-end vans and luxury MPVs in India has influenced this launch. Buyers increasingly seek vehicles that combine practicality with opulence, and the V-Class fits squarely into that niche.

Lounge-Like Interiors With Flexible Seating

(Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee)

Step inside, and the V-Class transforms into a plush retreat. The second-row seats are the highlight, offering three-stage massage, ventilation, and calf support. These seats can be repositioned, removed, or even mounted further back depending on configuration preferences.

Remove the third row, and the interior feels less like a vehicle and more like a private lounge. Even the third-row passengers enjoy generous legroom and ventilation—an uncommon luxury in most vehicles.

While the sunblinds are manually operated and rear gadgetry could have been more extensive, the overall cabin ambience mirrors that of premium Mercedes-Benz sedans and SUVs.

Tech, Comfort And Chauffeur-Driven Appeal

(Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee)

The V-Class comes equipped with electrically operated sliding doors that can be controlled via the key or door handles. A 15-speaker Burmester sound system enhances the in-cabin experience, alongside the brand’s well-known suite of technology and safety features.

Interestingly, despite its size, the vehicle does not offer a panoramic sunroof. However, the interior design and materials more than compensate for it.

Under the hood, buyers can choose between a petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance or a diesel option. The inclusion of air suspension ensures smoother rides, especially on uneven roads.

Built For The Elite Traveller

(Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee)

With its vast footprint, navigating crowded city lanes may prove challenging, but that’s a concern likely reserved for chauffeurs. The V-Class clearly targets high-profile personalities, corporate leaders, and families seeking uncompromised comfort on the move.

In a market increasingly embracing ultra-luxury mobility solutions, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class stands tall, both literally and figuratively.