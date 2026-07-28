New Toyota Hilux Launch Today: Price, Features, Engine, What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota launches new Hilux with diesel 4x4 powertrain.

It gains electric power steering and premium, comfortable interior.

Retains rugged ladder frame; expected price over 30 lakhs.

Toyota will launch the new generation Hilux in India today and the pick-up has returned in a new avatar. This is an all new Hilux and is available with a diesel powertrain in 4x4 with manual as well as automatic forms.

The new Hilux gains an electric power steering too for the first time and that will help in parking with a lighter steering. Other changes also include more features and more technology while the basics have been preserved. Here are more details.

New Hilux is a pick-up which is available globally

Unlike the Fortuner which is available in select markets, the Hilux is nearly sold all across the world and is known for its toughness and reliability.

The Hilux has now gone through a more premium look but underneath is a ladder frame only which is crucial for its rugged personality. However, the ride and handling has been tweaked to make it more comfortable on-road yet off the road it remains as tough as ever with a high ground clearance and 4x4 capability of course.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

New Hilux gets more features

Inside, the new Hilux has a much more plusher interior with larger touchscreens and finally more creature comforts over the earlier Hilux.

Here, there are more features being added which is crucial given its more premium positioning. The interior quality has also gone up even though the dashboard retains plenty of physical buttons with chunky switchgear.

Compared to the old Hilux, space has gone up too with more seat comfort. The Hilux will be available in a double cab configuration with an open pick-up bed which would be customisable.





Gets a diesel powertrain

The new Hilux continues with its diesel powertrain and the India spec model will also continue with a 2.8 litre diesel unit with a mild hybrid system with either an automatic gearbox or a manual although 4x4 is expected to be standard all across the range.

It also has 4x4 hardware and off-road oriented features.





Expected Price

The new Hilux will be more expensive than the current model which means prices could start at more than Rrs 30 lakh ex-showroom which is a slight price increase over the current model which starts at Rs 28 lakh.