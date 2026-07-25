Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda ZR-V, a CBU import, costs Rs 47.9 lakh.

Its 2.0L hybrid delivers 181bhp, 22.7kmpl efficiency.

Priced near BMW X1, ZR-V lacks premium comfort features.

Honda has revealed the price for its ZR-V and it's Rs 47.9 lakh and that's on the higher side considering the car comes in a full import via the CBU route.

Here we will check the prices of the ZR-V in comparison to the locally assembled BMW X1 and the Skoda Kodiaq.





The ZR-V comes with a 2.0l hybrid powertrain with 181bhp while the efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Differences

The X1 is priced from Rs 50-52 lakh while the iX1 LWB is priced at Rs 51.4 lakh. The X1 has a 1.5l turbo petrol engine and a 2.0l diesel while the electric version has a 66.4 kWh battery pack with 531km range. The X1 petrol has 134 bhp while the diesel develops 148bhp along with the EV at 201bhp.





The Kodiaq from Skoda meanwhile is priced at Rs 36.9 lakh and till 46.9 lakh. It has a 2.0 turbo petrol engine which develops 201bhp.

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Fuel Efficiency

The ZR-V then has more fuel efficiency and matching power with the Kodiaq but is slightly expensive since it misses out on features like a sunroof or ventilated seats.





It is priced closer to the X1 from BMW too. However, it is going to be sold in limited numbers being an import which will make the ZR-V more exclusive.

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