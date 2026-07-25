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English NewsAutoHonda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

The ZR-V then has more fuel efficiency and matching power with the Kodiaq but is slightly expensive since it misses out on features like a sunroof or ventilated seats. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda ZR-V, a CBU import, costs Rs 47.9 lakh.
  • Its 2.0L hybrid delivers 181bhp, 22.7kmpl efficiency.
  • Priced near BMW X1, ZR-V lacks premium comfort features.

Honda has revealed the price for its ZR-V and it's Rs 47.9 lakh and that's on the higher side considering the car comes in a full import via the CBU route.

Here we will check the prices of the ZR-V in comparison to the locally assembled BMW X1 and the Skoda Kodiaq.


Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

The ZR-V comes with a 2.0l hybrid powertrain with 181bhp while the efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Differences

The X1 is priced from Rs 50-52 lakh while the iX1 LWB is priced at Rs 51.4 lakh. The X1 has a 1.5l turbo petrol engine and a 2.0l diesel while the electric version has a 66.4 kWh battery pack with 531km range. The X1 petrol has 134 bhp while the diesel develops 148bhp along with the EV at 201bhp.


Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

The Kodiaq from Skoda meanwhile is priced at Rs 36.9 lakh and till 46.9 lakh. It has a 2.0 turbo petrol engine which develops 201bhp.

ALSO READ: India Auto Retail Sales Rise 28.6% In July, Two-Wheelers, SUVs, Tractors Lead Growth

Fuel Efficiency

The ZR-V then has more fuel efficiency and matching power with the Kodiaq but is slightly expensive since it misses out on features like a sunroof or ventilated seats. 


 
It is priced closer to the X1 from BMW too. However, it is going to be sold in limited numbers being an import which will make the ZR-V more exclusive.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki New Brezza Launched: Check Top Changes

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Honda ZR-V and why is it considered high?

The Honda ZR-V is priced at Rs 47.9 lakh. This is considered high because the car is a full import, brought in via the CBU route.

What are the powertrain and fuel efficiency details for the ZR-V?

The ZR-V comes with a 2.0l hybrid powertrain, producing 181bhp. It offers an impressive fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl.

How does the ZR-V's pricing compare to its competitors, the BMW X1 and Skoda Kodiaq?

The ZR-V, at Rs 47.9 lakh, is priced closer to the BMW X1 (Rs 50-52 lakh) and is more expensive than the Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 36.9-46.9 lakh).

Are there any feature limitations for the Honda ZR-V despite its price?

Yes, despite its higher price point, the ZR-V misses out on certain features. It does not include amenities like a sunroof or ventilated seats.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMW X1 Honda ZR-V Skoda Kodiaq Honda ZR-V BMW Comparison BMW Skoda Kodiaq Comparison 
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