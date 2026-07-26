The biggest change will be the Hycross's new SUV-inspired front-end styling. It will adopt a bolder design with cues similar to the Hilux, enhancing its road presence.
Explorer
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face
Toyota is set to launch the Innova Hycross facelift this financial year with SUV-inspired styling, new features, a more premium cabin and the existing hybrid powertrain.
- Toyota readies Hycross facelift, with new SUV-inspired front.
- New alloy wheels, revised rear, and larger infotainment screen.
- Hybrid powertrain continues; launch expected this financial year.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the most significant change expected in the facelifted Innova Hycross?
What interior improvements can be expected in the updated Innova Hycross?
The facelifted Hycross will feature a larger touchscreen, additional features, and an improved 360-degree camera. It will also have more premium interior trim and enhanced captain-seat comfort.
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