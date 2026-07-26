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English NewsAutoToyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

Toyota is set to launch the Innova Hycross facelift this financial year with SUV-inspired styling, new features, a more premium cabin and the existing hybrid powertrain.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota readies Hycross facelift, with new SUV-inspired front.
  • New alloy wheels, revised rear, and larger infotainment screen.
  • Hybrid powertrain continues; launch expected this financial year.

Toyota is preparing to launch a facelifted version of its highly popular Innova Hycross. The MPV has been selling strongly, but with increased competition from upcoming premium SUVs, the updated model is expected to bring a refreshed design and additional features.

The biggest change will be the Hycross's new SUV-inspired front-end styling. It is expected to adopt a bolder design with cues similar to the Hilux, further strengthening its crossover appeal and road presence. The facelift is likely to feature slimmer headlamps, a larger grille and a sleeker overall look.

Exterior Tweaks And Feature Upgrades

Dimensionally, the Innova Hycross is expected to remain unchanged, making this a mid-cycle facelift rather than a full redesign. Other exterior updates are likely to include new alloy wheels and revised rear styling with redesigned tail-lamps.


Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

More Premium Cabin Experience

Inside, the facelifted Hycross is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, additional features, an improved 360-degree camera and more premium interior trim. Cabin space will remain unchanged, although the captain-seat configuration is likely to receive extra comfort features, making it even more appealing for chauffeur-driven buyers.

Hybrid Powertrain To Continue

The new Innova Hycross is expected to retain its existing engine options, including the hybrid powertrain, which remains the more powerful and popular choice. Toyota is expected to launch the updated model during the current financial year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most significant change expected in the facelifted Innova Hycross?

The biggest change will be the Hycross's new SUV-inspired front-end styling. It will adopt a bolder design with cues similar to the Hilux, enhancing its road presence.

What interior improvements can be expected in the updated Innova Hycross?

The facelifted Hycross will feature a larger touchscreen, additional features, and an improved 360-degree camera. It will also have more premium interior trim and enhanced captain-seat comfort.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Toyota Auto News Innova HyCross
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