Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

Toyota is preparing to launch a facelifted version of its highly popular Innova Hycross. The MPV has been selling strongly, but with increased competition from upcoming premium SUVs, the updated model is expected to bring a refreshed design and additional features.

The biggest change will be the Hycross's new SUV-inspired front-end styling. It is expected to adopt a bolder design with cues similar to the Hilux, further strengthening its crossover appeal and road presence. The facelift is likely to feature slimmer headlamps, a larger grille and a sleeker overall look.

Exterior Tweaks And Feature Upgrades

Dimensionally, the Innova Hycross is expected to remain unchanged, making this a mid-cycle facelift rather than a full redesign. Other exterior updates are likely to include new alloy wheels and revised rear styling with redesigned tail-lamps.





More Premium Cabin Experience

Inside, the facelifted Hycross is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, additional features, an improved 360-degree camera and more premium interior trim. Cabin space will remain unchanged, although the captain-seat configuration is likely to receive extra comfort features, making it even more appealing for chauffeur-driven buyers.

Hybrid Powertrain To Continue

The new Innova Hycross is expected to retain its existing engine options, including the hybrid powertrain, which remains the more powerful and popular choice. Toyota is expected to launch the updated model during the current financial year.