Delhi School Removes Class 12 Students Over Unpaid Fees, Parents Protest Fee Hike

Delhi School Removes Class 12 Students Over Unpaid Fees, Parents Protest Fee Hike

A Mayur Vihar private school removed four Class 12 students over unpaid fees after parents refused the recent fee hike.

Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A private school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar struck off names of four class 12 students over non-payment of fees, according to parents.

The parents said they had refused to pay the hiked fee and were subsequently issued a notice by the school stating that the names of the students had been struck off under provisions of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

There was no immediate response available from the school on the matter.

In the notice dated March 7, the school informed the parents that the students' names would be removed from the rolls with effect from March 9 if the outstanding dues were not cleared.

The school cited Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, which allows institutions to strike off the name of a student in case of non-payment of fees.

The notice also stated that unaided recognised private schools do not require prior approval from the Director of Education before fixing fees for an academic year, and referred to various court judgments.

The school has asked the parents not to send the students to school from March 9 onwards if the pending dues are not cleared, according to the notice.

The parents said the students recently passed their class 11 exam and graduted to class 12.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
