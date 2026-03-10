Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions

BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions

The richest board in cricket just got more generous! BCCI announces a record-breaking ₹131 crore reward for the T20 World Cup 2026 winners, surpassing the previous record set after the 2024 win.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

To celebrate India’s historic third T20 World Cup title, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering cash reward of INR 131 crore for the victorious Men in Blue. The announcement follows India’s clinical 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, an achievement that cemented the team's status as the first-ever side to successfully defend the T20 crown.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the massive payout on Tuesday, noting that the reward is intended to honor the players, coaching staff, selectors, and support staff who orchestrated the undefeated campaign. This prize marks a significant increase from the ₹125 crore awarded to the squad following their 2024 triumph in Barbados.

A Reward for Historic Consistency

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the reward, emphasizing that the payout honors the collective effort of the players, support staff, and selectors. According to the official statement, the board aimed to recognize the unprecedented feat of becoming the first-ever team to defend the T20 World Cup title and win it on home soil.

The Multi-Million Dollar Prize Pool

The BCCI's reward comes on top of the official tournament prize money sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). By crushing the Black Caps by 96 runs in the final, the Indian team secured an additional USD 2.34 million (approx. ₹21.5 crore).

New Zealand, despite their heartbreak in the final, didn't leave empty-handed, pocketing USD 1.17 million (approx. ₹10.75 crore) as the tournament runners-up.

The Architects of the Ahmedabad Glory

The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium was a performance to remember in T20 cricket. The victory was anchored by:

Sanju Samson: Adjudged Player of the Series for his 321 runs, including a rapid 89 in the final that set the tone for India’s record total of 255/5.

Jasprit Bumrah: Named Player of the Match in the final for his devastating figures of 4 for 14, a career-best performance that broke the back of the Kiwi chase.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cash reward for India's T20 World Cup victory?

The BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for the victorious Indian Men's T20 World Cup team.

Who receives this cash reward?

The reward is for the players, coaching staff, selectors, and support staff who were part of the undefeated campaign.

Did India receive additional prize money from the ICC?

Yes, India secured an additional USD 2.34 million (approx. ₹21.5 crore) from the ICC for winning the tournament.

Who was named Player of the Series and Player of the Match?

Sanju Samson was Player of the Series for his 321 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was Player of the Match for his 4 wickets in the final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WOrld Cup Cash Reward
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions
BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions
Cricket
Sanju Samson Opens Up About How A 25-Minute Call From Sachin Tendulkar Revived His Career
Sanju Samson Opens Up About How A 25-Minute Call From Sachin Tendulkar Revived His Career
Cricket
Complete List Of Each & Every Record Broken In T20 World Cup 2026
Complete List Of Each & Every Record Broken In T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket
End Of Babar Azam? Pak Coach Breaks Silence On Babar's Exclusion In ODIs Against Bangladesh
End Of Babar Azam? Pak Coach Breaks Silence On Babar's Exclusion In ODIs Against Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Conflict Tracker: Iran expands strikes across Gulf as Karaj airstrikes and Baghdad drone scare
Battlefront Brief: Iran launches 33rd missile wave at Israel as Hormuz oil standoff shakes markets
War Day 11: Iran fires Kheibar missiles at Israel as Trump claims Tehran forces weakened badly
Market Bounce: Sensex jumps 800 points in pre-open as oil prices ease amid Middle East war fears
War Day 11: Iran-Israel-US conflict intensifies as Trump vows quick end, Tehran refuses to back down
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget