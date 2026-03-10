BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







To celebrate India’s historic third T20 World Cup title, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering cash reward of INR 131 crore for the victorious Men in Blue. The announcement follows India’s clinical 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, an achievement that cemented the team's status as the first-ever side to successfully defend the T20 crown.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the massive payout on Tuesday, noting that the reward is intended to honor the players, coaching staff, selectors, and support staff who orchestrated the undefeated campaign. This prize marks a significant increase from the ₹125 crore awarded to the squad following their 2024 triumph in Barbados.





A Reward for Historic Consistency

The Multi-Million Dollar Prize Pool

The BCCI's reward comes on top of the official tournament prize money sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). By crushing the Black Caps by 96 runs in the final, the Indian team secured an additional USD 2.34 million (approx. ₹21.5 crore).

New Zealand, despite their heartbreak in the final, didn't leave empty-handed, pocketing USD 1.17 million (approx. ₹10.75 crore) as the tournament runners-up.

The Architects of the Ahmedabad Glory

The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium was a performance to remember in T20 cricket. The victory was anchored by:

Sanju Samson: Adjudged Player of the Series for his 321 runs, including a rapid 89 in the final that set the tone for India’s record total of 255/5.

Jasprit Bumrah: Named Player of the Match in the final for his devastating figures of 4 for 14, a career-best performance that broke the back of the Kiwi chase.