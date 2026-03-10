Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘More Fun To Sink’: Trump Explains Why US Navy Sank 46 Iranian Warships Instead Of Capturing Them

Donald Trump claims the US Navy destroyed 46 Iranian warships as the Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens and tensions escalate in the Middle East war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the United States Navy has destroyed dozens of Iranian warships during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Speaking to Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., Trump said American naval forces had sunk 46 advanced vessels belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The remarks came as fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to disrupt shipping and energy flows across the region.

Trump Recounts Conversation With Military Officer

During his address, Trump described a conversation with a military officer about the operations against Iran’s naval fleet. According to the president, he asked why the vessels were not seized and repurposed rather than destroyed.

The officer reportedly responded that sinking them was “more fun” and he guesses that it's probably true, as reported by News 18. 

He added that military officials later told him destroying the ships was considered the safer option during combat operations.

Conflicting Signals On Duration Of War

Trump’s comments followed earlier statements in which he appeared to suggest that the conflict might soon end.

In an interview with CBS News, he said the war was “pretty much” over, claiming that Iran had lost major components of its military power, including its navy, air force, and communications systems.

However, speaking later to Republican lawmakers, Trump struck a more hardline tone, declaring that the fighting would continue until Iran was “totally and decisively defeated.”

Iran Pushes Back Against US Claims

Iranian officials quickly rejected Trump’s remarks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Iran—not Washington—would determine when the conflict ends. They also warned that energy exports from the region could be halted if U.S. and Israeli strikes continue.

The ongoing conflict has already forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for oil and gas. Tanker traffic through the narrow waterway has largely stopped for more than a week, sending shockwaves through international energy markets.

War Spills Into Regional Waters

The current phase of the conflict began after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. While Israel has reportedly sought broader political change in Iran, Washington has framed its objective as weakening the country’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

Amid the escalating naval clashes, two Iranian vessels—the IRIS Bushehr and IRIS Lavan—have sought refuge in Sri Lanka and India after coming under attack.

Disputes have also emerged over whether certain vessels targeted in the fighting were armed, adding to the growing tensions in international waters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump claim about the U.S. Navy's actions against Iranian warships?

President Trump claimed the U.S. Navy had destroyed 46 advanced Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels. He stated this during remarks to Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Why were the Iranian vessels destroyed rather than seized, according to President Trump?

An officer reportedly told President Trump sinking the vessels was 'more fun.' Later, military officials indicated destroying them was considered the safer option during combat.

Did President Trump suggest the war was ending or continuing?

President Trump gave conflicting signals. He told CBS News the war was 'pretty much' over, but later stated it would continue until Iran was 'totally and decisively defeated.'

How did Iranian officials respond to President Trump's claims?

Iranian officials rejected Trump's remarks, stating Iran, not Washington, would determine the conflict's end. They also warned of halting energy exports if strikes continued.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US
