Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

Performance is smooth and linear but not terrifyingly fast like a dual motor BYD Seal but then the Seal has half the range too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The CLA electric sedan is aimed at younger buyers and not for the chauffeur driven owners with Mercedes putting the focus on tech as well as styling along with a huge range.

How much? Well, the CLA 250+ can travel 792km per charge and that is not a typo with more efficiency than the more expensive EQS or beating anything out there at under a crore. The figure comes courtesy of the coupe-like aerodynamic styling and the massive 85kwh NMC battery plus a two-speed gearbox as well.

How much is the real-world range?

Traditionally EVs get a single speed gearbox but the CLA has a two speed for better efficiency. We tried the car briefly and got around 620-650km which is brilliant but a proper range test is needed later. However, you will not have range anxiety here for sure.

The CLA 250+ is pure electric and the car has a single motor with 272bhp. Performance is smooth and linear but not terrifyingly fast like a dual motor BYD Seal but then the Seal has half the range too. The power delivery of the CLA is also quick and effortless. The compact size helps here in parking plus the steering is light but not aloof.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

There are regen modes via the gear selector stalk but they are strong and enable it for nearly 'one pedal driving' or where you lift off the accelerator and it stops strongly.

Compared to the old CLA, this is a grown-up luxury car and the ride comfort is cushy as well with only being unsettled when going over sharp speed breakers or bumps. Speaking of which the ground clearance has been increased and that was needed as we even went over some bad roads with no uncomfortable scrapes. The CLA can easily take on our roads. We saw some body roll but it is reasonably contained and it is relaxing to drive.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

What about the exterior and interior styling?

The other wow bit is the cabin and styling as you can clearly see. The CLA looks gorgeous with its trademark Mercedes grille which is filled with 142 stars along with a flowing shape which is attention grabbing.

Inside, it is not your usual Mercedes with new materials and a younger look. Quality is as you would expect while there is a huge 14-inch screen which controls most of the functions. There is plenty of tech including AI, ChatGPT and more being added while you can play games while charging too but with the new 800v architecture, charging is not slow and is in fact very fast but finding such chargers is an issue.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

Then the intelligent voice assistant is also engaging in conversations and not the usual voice commands out there. There is a lot of technology as you can see but it is useful in most cases.

The basics are well kept with a nice Burmester audio, massage seats, augmented reality navigation and more. The full glass roof is without a cover but you need not have one as the heat protection layer works as we found out on a hot Bengaluru day with the cabin not heating up.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

Space at the front is decent but the rear seat feels a bit tight here with the low access along with small windows plus a knees up seating position- tall passengers would feel a bit cramped here. It is not a chauffeur driven car but decent for your friends to go on a ride.

Storage is ample including a frunk and a large 405l boot too.

Is it worth buying?

The CLA isn't "entry level" luxury in terms of the features or the range or the styling which is the core essence of this car. Yes, the rear seat is short on space and it isn't the fastest car in its class but the feel good factor plus the range enables it to be a good option for a first time luxury car buyer.


Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

It is much more appealing than the A-Class or the old CLA which means as a stylish luxury sedan, the CLA does a good job. It's the most convincing effort yet from Mercedes-Benz in its segment.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the range of the CLA electric sedan?

The CLA 250+ can travel an impressive 792km per charge. In real-world testing, around 620-650km was achieved, which is brilliant and alleviates range anxiety.

How does the CLA's performance compare to other EVs?

The CLA 250+ has a single motor with 272bhp, offering smooth and linear performance. It's not as fast as dual-motor EVs like the BYD Seal, but it offers significantly more range.

What are the interior and exterior styling highlights of the CLA?

The CLA features a gorgeous exterior with a trademark Mercedes grille filled with 142 stars. Inside, it boasts a younger look with new materials and a large 14-inch screen controlling most functions, including AI and ChatGPT.

Is the rear seating comfortable in the CLA?

The rear seat can feel a bit tight due to low access, small windows, and a knees-up seating position. Tall passengers might feel cramped, making it less ideal for chauffeur-driven use.

Is the CLA electric sedan a good option for a first-time luxury car buyer?

Yes, the CLA offers a great feel-good factor, impressive range, and stylish design. Despite some limitations, it's a compelling option for those entering the luxury car market.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz CLA Mercedes Benz CLA Electric Mercedes Benz CLA Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance
Auto
Hyundai Verna 2026 Update: Price, Features, Colours, And Engine Details
Hyundai Verna 2026 Update: Price, Features, Colours, And Engine Details
Auto
MG Select IM6 EV To Rival Tesla Model Y, Launch Likely By Festive Season
MG Select IM6 EV To Rival Tesla Model Y, Launch Likely By Festive Season
Auto
Nissan Gravite India Review: The Car They Needed!
Nissan Gravite India Review: The Car They Needed!
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget