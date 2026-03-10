Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The CLA electric sedan is aimed at younger buyers and not for the chauffeur driven owners with Mercedes putting the focus on tech as well as styling along with a huge range.

How much? Well, the CLA 250+ can travel 792km per charge and that is not a typo with more efficiency than the more expensive EQS or beating anything out there at under a crore. The figure comes courtesy of the coupe-like aerodynamic styling and the massive 85kwh NMC battery plus a two-speed gearbox as well.

How much is the real-world range?

Traditionally EVs get a single speed gearbox but the CLA has a two speed for better efficiency. We tried the car briefly and got around 620-650km which is brilliant but a proper range test is needed later. However, you will not have range anxiety here for sure.

The CLA 250+ is pure electric and the car has a single motor with 272bhp. Performance is smooth and linear but not terrifyingly fast like a dual motor BYD Seal but then the Seal has half the range too. The power delivery of the CLA is also quick and effortless. The compact size helps here in parking plus the steering is light but not aloof.





There are regen modes via the gear selector stalk but they are strong and enable it for nearly 'one pedal driving' or where you lift off the accelerator and it stops strongly.

Compared to the old CLA, this is a grown-up luxury car and the ride comfort is cushy as well with only being unsettled when going over sharp speed breakers or bumps. Speaking of which the ground clearance has been increased and that was needed as we even went over some bad roads with no uncomfortable scrapes. The CLA can easily take on our roads. We saw some body roll but it is reasonably contained and it is relaxing to drive.





What about the exterior and interior styling?

The other wow bit is the cabin and styling as you can clearly see. The CLA looks gorgeous with its trademark Mercedes grille which is filled with 142 stars along with a flowing shape which is attention grabbing.

Inside, it is not your usual Mercedes with new materials and a younger look. Quality is as you would expect while there is a huge 14-inch screen which controls most of the functions. There is plenty of tech including AI, ChatGPT and more being added while you can play games while charging too but with the new 800v architecture, charging is not slow and is in fact very fast but finding such chargers is an issue.





Then the intelligent voice assistant is also engaging in conversations and not the usual voice commands out there. There is a lot of technology as you can see but it is useful in most cases.

The basics are well kept with a nice Burmester audio, massage seats, augmented reality navigation and more. The full glass roof is without a cover but you need not have one as the heat protection layer works as we found out on a hot Bengaluru day with the cabin not heating up.





Space at the front is decent but the rear seat feels a bit tight here with the low access along with small windows plus a knees up seating position- tall passengers would feel a bit cramped here. It is not a chauffeur driven car but decent for your friends to go on a ride.

Storage is ample including a frunk and a large 405l boot too.

Is it worth buying?

The CLA isn't "entry level" luxury in terms of the features or the range or the styling which is the core essence of this car. Yes, the rear seat is short on space and it isn't the fastest car in its class but the feel good factor plus the range enables it to be a good option for a first time luxury car buyer.





It is much more appealing than the A-Class or the old CLA which means as a stylish luxury sedan, the CLA does a good job. It's the most convincing effort yet from Mercedes-Benz in its segment.