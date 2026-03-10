Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessOil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route

Oil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route

Oil Prices Today: Despite the temporary relief in prices, analysts caution that the broader outlook for energy markets remains highly uncertain as geopolitical risks continue to dominate sentiment.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global oil markets witnessed a sharp reversal on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran against disrupting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. 

The warning came amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which had earlier pushed crude prices close to multi‑month highs.

Despite the temporary relief in prices, analysts caution that the broader outlook for energy markets remains highly uncertain as geopolitical risks continue to dominate trading sentiment.

Oil Prices Retreat After Monday’s Surge

Oil prices declined notably in Asian trading hours on Tuesday after fears of prolonged supply disruptions eased slightly following comments from Trump suggesting that the conflict could be short‑lived, reported BBC.

In late‑morning trading in Asia, Brent crude fell 6.5 per cent to $92.46 per barrel, while Nymex Light Sweet crude declined 7 per cent to $88.15.

The drop came a day after oil prices surged to nearly $120 per barrel on Monday, driven by concerns that the escalating US‑Israeli confrontation with Iran could threaten energy supplies from the Middle East.

Trump issued a stern message to Tehran on social media, warning against any attempt to block oil shipments through the strategic waterway.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," he said.

The remarks were followed by additional comments during a press conference in Florida, where Trump suggested that the military escalation could be limited in duration.

"We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil. Then, I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion," Trump said.

Strait Of Hormuz: A Critical Global Energy Lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically important routes in the global energy system. Roughly one‑fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global markets.

Any disruption in the channel can rapidly trigger price spikes and ripple across global economies through higher energy costs and inflationary pressures.

Although prices retreated from Monday’s peak, crude remains significantly elevated compared with levels before the conflict intensified.

Markets Remain ‘Twitchy’ Amid Geopolitical Tug‑Of‑War

Energy market experts say the current environment is highly volatile, with prices likely to react sharply to every development in the conflict.

Alberto Bellorin of oil and gas investment firm InterCapital Energy described the current trading environment as a “total tug‑of‑war”.

The latest decline in oil prices, he said, has allowed traders to briefly "exhale" after the dramatic rally earlier in the week.

However, he warned that the relief could prove temporary.

According to Bellorin, oil trading will "remain incredibly twitchy", with prices expected to surge if the conflict escalates further and fall again if signs of de‑escalation emerge.

Global Leaders Weigh Emergency Energy Measures

The surge in oil prices has also prompted discussions among major economies about potential emergency responses.

G7 nations said on Monday that they are prepared to take "necessary measures" to stabilise global energy supplies if the situation deteriorates further.

A meeting between G7 leaders and the International Energy Agency (IEA) explored the possibility of releasing crude oil from strategic reserves, though no final decision was taken.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Britain used the meeting to urge "immediate de-escalation" in the Middle East and emphasised the need to protect shipping routes in the region.

She added: "I stand ready to support a co-ordinated release of collective IEA oil reserves."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices sharply reverse on Tuesday?

Oil prices reversed due to US President Donald Trump's warning to Iran against disrupting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This followed rising geopolitical tensions.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy chokepoint, with about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passing through it. Disruptions can cause rapid price spikes.

What was the impact of Trump's warning on oil prices?

Trump's warning suggested a potentially short-lived conflict, leading to a temporary easing of fears about prolonged supply disruptions. This caused oil prices to decline on Tuesday.

What is the current outlook for energy markets?

Analysts caution that the broader outlook remains uncertain. Energy markets are described as 'twitchy' and likely to react sharply to geopolitical developments.

Are global leaders considering emergency energy measures?

Yes, G7 nations are prepared to take necessary measures to stabilize global energy supplies. They have discussed releasing oil from strategic reserves if the situation deteriorates.

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
