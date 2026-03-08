Nissan Gravite India Review: The Car They Needed!

Nissan India till now only had the Magnite as its sole cash cow but in order to expand, you need more products and that's exactly what they are upto these days. Nissan will bring three new cars this year and it started with the Gravite, it's sub 4m MPV. It is the right kind of car which Nissan needs and they have priced it aggressively as well while undercutting even the Triber.

The Gravite is something unique since here you get a sub 4m MPV that is priced lesser than base variants of hatchbacks even at Rs 5.6 lakh starting. However, let's look at the car beyond the price.

Design

Design wise, the Gravite looks different from the Triber which is crucial. The large lettering, new grille, DRL signature and the c-shaped elements plus the wheels are different which means the Gravite looks pleasing and does look distinctive to some extent. The rear styling is more or less the same though but the colours are different from the Triber.





Interior, Space And Features

Inside, the Gravite has a 5+2 seating configuration as the Triber while the third row is a surprise in terms of the space or even in terms of the access. While it is suitable for children mostly, adults can sit with decent headroom while the middle seat would need to be pushed forward. But, the Gravite third row betters larger three row cars.





The second row is also spacious despite being under 4m with air vents also along with ample legroom while you can recline/slide it too. Storage is also well looked at with multiple glove boxes including a cooled one plus big door pockets.

Upfront the dashboard does not feel made to a cost and the cabin feels airy. Features mix includes an 8-inch screen which is basic but works along with necessary features like cruise control, auto headlamps, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 6 airbags, rear AC vents, rear camera and LED headlamps. The launch edition adds a JBL sound system plus an air purifier etc.





Engine And Performance

Powering the Gravite is the same 1.0 litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 72hp and 96Nm. Standard is a manual 5-speed while there is an AMT 5-speed automatic as well.

The AMT is more efficient but the manual offers a better drive in the city where you at least can extract the maximum performance on offer. With 72bhp, performance isn't huge but it's a compact MPV while in the city, you won't feel it is underpowered.





There is some 3 cylinder noise and in the highway you do need to downshift to get the best out of this engine but it feels quicker than what its power figures suggest. With the car full of luggage and passengers, the Gravite would have to work hard but it's decent enough as a city family car. Efficiency is also 13kmpl.

Ride And Handling

Another aspect is how robust the car is in tackling our roads and its suspension which is fairly composed. Despite its lightness, highway stability is also quite reassuring. For city speeds, the steering is light too and easy to park/drive.

Verdict

For the money, the Gravite is very good value in being less than 8 lakh for the top-end Tekna and under 9 lakh for the AMT. The AMT is for those who need convenience but the manual drives better while as a package for its sheer space, decent driving manners, the Gravite is indeed a bargain of sorts. A family car on a budget? This fits the bill.

What we like

looks, value, toughness, space

What we do not

performance when loaded with passengers, refinement