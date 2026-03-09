MG Select IM6 EV To Rival Tesla Model Y, Launch Likely By Festive Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





We have seen the newest upcoming MG Select launch in person and it is a swoopy crossover that aims at the Tesla Model Y while being the most affordable MG Select offering. The IM6 is part of the IM brand (within the SAIC family-owners of MG) and has been picked for India for the next expansion of the MG Select channel. The MG Select channel has two cars now but the IM6 would be more of a volume car being an SUV with huge range as well as performance.

Design and Performance

The IM6 for example looks quite striking and has a swoopy look with various curves along with a sloping roofline. It is a big car at 4.9m in length which means it is longer than a Tesla Model Y.

Performance is huge with the IM6 dual motor having 751hp and that means 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds which is hugely fast. It is a fully loaded EV which means it has the 800V architecture for superfast charging even though not many such chargers are there in India.

There would be a single motor too with less power but would be priced more keenly while MG can actually bring that version only. Range is upwards of 500km but not as much as rival EVs since it is below 600km.





Interior and Features

The interior is tech focussed with a huge 26.3-inch screen along with another screen below. Parking is easy with the one touch AD parking/park out feature and its radar/cameras would help in extreme rainy weather as well.

Space inside is pretty huge and it gets a frunk as well as a 600l plus boot. The glass is also double layered sound proof.





Rivals and Launch

The IM6 would be aiming to compete with other premium EVs and has the space, looks and features plus performance going for it while it will rival the BMW iX1, Tesla Model Y and the CLA electric. Expect launch by the festive season.