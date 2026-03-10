NCERT Issues Public Apology For Chapter On Judicial Corruption After Supreme Court Rebuke

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday issued a public apology for including a chapter that discussed “corruption” and “backlogs” in the judiciary.

The apology comes a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the suo motu case related to the chapter. Earlier, on February 26, the court had issued show-cause notices to the NCERT Director and the Secretary of the School Education Department, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

NCERT Issues Public Apology

In a formal statement, NCERT acknowledged the issue and apologised for publishing the chapter in the textbook meant for students.

"National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" Grade 8 (Part II) which contained Chapter IV titled The Role of Judiciary in our Society," NCERT said.

"The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," it added.

The council clarified that the book has been removed from circulation and is no longer accessible through official channels.

Supreme Court Raises Strong Objections

The Supreme Court had earlier reprimanded the education body over the content of the chapter, which referred to issues such as corruption and case backlogs in the judicial system. The court described the inclusion of such references in a school textbook as a “deep-rooted and well-planned conspiracy.”

Following the remarks, the court issued a show-cause notice to the NCERT Director and the School Education Secretary, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them over the controversial textbook content.

Court Orders Seizure of All Copies

The apex court also directed authorities to immediately remove both physical and digital copies of the textbook from circulation.

The bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi ordered, "The NCERT in coordination with the Union and state education depts is directed to ensure that all copies of the book (hard or soft) currently in circulation, whether held in storage, retail outlets, or educational institutions, are seized and removed from public access. Compliance be filed."

Further, it said, "It shall be personal responsibility of NCERT director and the principal of every school where the book has reached to effectuate immediate seizure and sealing of all copies of the book in their premises and submit a compliance report. Ensure that no instruction is imparted based on the subject book. Principal secretaries of all states are to comply."

