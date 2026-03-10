Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened to prevent any oil from being shipped out of the Middle East if the US and Israel continue their military operations.
'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz
US President Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if Iran interferes with global oil shipments. Iran reacted to this, warning it would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday issued a fresh threat, stressing they would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped from the Middle East if US and Israel continue military operations.
The development came after US President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if Iran interferes with global oil shipments or targets American and Israeli assets in the Middle East.
This prompted Trump to warn that Washington would respond far more forcefully if Tehran moved to block oil exports from the crucial energy-producing region.
Strait Of Hormuz At Centre Of Escalating Conflict
The strategic waterway has emerged as a key flashpoint in the Middle East conflict, which has entered its second week. During an interview with CBS News on Monday, Trump warned Tehran against disrupting global oil flows.
"They have shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country. If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran, and you'd never hear the name again," Trump said.
Trump said the strait remained open for now but indicated that Washington could step in if the situation escalates.
"The Strait of Hormuz is open now," Trump said, adding that he was "thinking about taking it over".
Located between Oman and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial transit route for global energy markets, with around 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passing through it.
Commercial shipping through the strait has largely halted amid the conflict, disrupting oil flows and pushing global crude prices higher.
Iran Warns Oil Tankers To Be ‘Very Careful’
Trump’s comments came hours after Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz to remain extremely cautious.
Earlier, Trump had cautioned Tehran that it would face a far stronger response if it attempted to disrupt shipments through the strategic waterway.
"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the US twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
