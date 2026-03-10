Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz

'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz

US President Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if Iran interferes with global oil shipments. Iran reacted to this, warning it would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday issued a fresh threat, stressing they would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped from the Middle East if US and Israel continue military operations.

The development came after US President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if Iran interferes with global oil shipments or targets American and Israeli assets in the Middle East.

This prompted Trump to warn that Washington would respond far more forcefully if Tehran moved to block oil exports from the crucial energy-producing region.

Strait Of Hormuz At Centre Of Escalating Conflict

The strategic waterway has emerged as a key flashpoint in the Middle East conflict, which has entered its second week. During an interview with CBS News on Monday, Trump warned Tehran against disrupting global oil flows.

"They have shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country. If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran, and you'd never hear the name again," Trump said.

Trump said the strait remained open for now but indicated that Washington could step in if the situation escalates.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open now," Trump said, adding that he was "thinking about taking it over".

Located between Oman and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial transit route for global energy markets, with around 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passing through it.

Commercial shipping through the strait has largely halted amid the conflict, disrupting oil flows and pushing global crude prices higher.

Iran Warns Oil Tankers To Be ‘Very Careful’

Trump’s comments came hours after Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz to remain extremely cautious.

Earlier, Trump had cautioned Tehran that it would face a far stronger response if it attempted to disrupt shipments through the strategic waterway.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the US twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Related Video

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's threat regarding oil shipments?

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened to prevent any oil from being shipped out of the Middle East if the US and Israel continue their military operations.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical transit route for global energy, with approximately 20% of the world's oil supply passing through it.

What was President Trump's warning to Iran?

President Trump warned that the US would respond much more forcefully if Iran attempted to block oil exports from the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the current status of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz?

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stopped due to the conflict, impacting oil flows and increasing global crude prices.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz
'Not A Litre Of Oil Will Be Exported': Iran's New Threat After Trump Warns To Take Over Hormuz
World
Two Rare Oarfish Sighted In Mexico, Viral Video Revives 'Doomsday Fish' Legend: WATCH
Two Rare Oarfish Sighted In Mexico, Viral Video Revives 'Doomsday Fish' Legend: WATCH
World
‘Iran Also Has Tomahawks’: Trump On Minab School Strike, Says Iran Or ‘Somebody Else’ Could Be Responsible
‘Iran Also Has Tomahawks’: Trump On Minab School Strike, Says Iran Or ‘Somebody Else’ Could Be Responsible
World
US Labels Afghanistan ‘State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention’, Rubio Demands Release Of Americans Held By Taliban
US Labels Afghanistan ‘State Sponsor Of Wrongful Detention’, Rubio Demands Release Of Americans Held By Taliban
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget