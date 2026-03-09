Hyundai Verna 2026 Update: Price, Features, Colours, And Engine Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyundai has updated its Verna sedan and poured in even more features now than before. Prices start at Rs 10.9 lakh but the talking points include tweaked styling at the front as well at the rear with new 16inch alloys, black chrome grille and dual LED projector headlamps.

Interior and Feature Additions

More changes are on the inside though with new D cut steering wheel, a rear sunshade, dashcam, 7 airbags, Surround view Monitor and new features like Blind Spot view monitor, Rain Sensing Wipers and more. The Driver seat is now electric with an 8-Way adjust with memory and has a welcome retract function while the passenger seat has an electric walk in while there is even a smart trunk which is again from a higher segment.





Colours and Powertrain

The new Verna also has new colours-Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte. The Verna continues with petrols only with a 1.5 NA and a 1.5l turbo petrol unit. The turbo has a DCT automatic and the NA has a CVT or IVT in Hyundai speak.





Positioning Against Rivals

The new Verna then gets more features with that being the main update along with the new Venue-like steering wheel. Features wise, the new Verna is much more packed than rivals but does not get any mechanical changes. The Verna has faced stiff competition from the likes of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus while this update attempts to bring more life back into this sedan. We will see how its sales turn out.