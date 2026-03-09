Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyundai Verna 2026 Update: Price, Features, Colours, And Engine Details

Hyundai Verna 2026 Update: Price, Features, Colours, And Engine Details

The Verna continues with petrols only with a 1.5 NA and a 1.5l turbo petrol unit. The turbo has a DCT automatic and the NA has a CVT or IVT in Hyundai speak.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Hyundai has updated its Verna sedan and poured in even more features now than before. Prices start at Rs 10.9 lakh but the talking points include tweaked styling at the front as well at the rear with new 16inch alloys, black chrome grille and dual LED projector headlamps.

Interior and Feature Additions

More changes are on the inside though with new D cut steering wheel, a rear sunshade, dashcam, 7 airbags, Surround view Monitor and new features like Blind Spot view monitor, Rain Sensing Wipers and more. The Driver seat is now electric with an 8-Way adjust with memory and has a welcome retract function while the passenger seat has an electric walk in while there is even a smart trunk which is again from a higher segment.


Colours and Powertrain

The new Verna also has new colours-Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte. The Verna continues with petrols only with a 1.5 NA and a 1.5l turbo petrol unit. The turbo has a DCT automatic and the NA has a CVT or IVT in Hyundai speak.


Positioning Against Rivals

The new Verna then gets more features with that being the main update along with the new Venue-like steering wheel. Features wise, the new Verna is much more packed than rivals but does not get any mechanical changes. The Verna has faced stiff competition from the likes of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus while this update attempts to bring more life back into this sedan. We will see how its sales turn out.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new exterior styling updates for the Hyundai Verna?

The updated Verna features tweaked styling at the front and rear, new 16-inch alloys, a black chrome grille, and dual LED projector headlamps.

What are the notable interior feature additions in the new Verna?

Inside, the Verna now has a D-cut steering wheel, rear sunshade, dashcam, 7 airbags, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, and rain-sensing wipers.

What powertrain options are available for the new Hyundai Verna?

The Verna is exclusively petrol, offering a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit. The turbo comes with a DCT, and the NA has a CVT/IVT.

How does the new Verna compare feature-wise against its rivals?

The updated Verna is significantly more packed with features than its competitors, though it does not receive any mechanical changes.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai Verna Hyundai Verna 2026
