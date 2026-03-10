Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition MPs move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing delay in appointing a Deputy Speaker and alleging a constitutional vacuum.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh political confrontation unfolded in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, triggering a sharp exchange between the government and opposition benches. The motion has brought attention to the long-pending issue of appointing a Deputy Speaker, with opposition leaders arguing that the continued vacancy has created a constitutional imbalance in the functioning of the lower house of Parliament.

Opposition Raises ‘Constitutional Vacuum’ Concern

K. C. Venugopal, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, said the government had failed to appoint a Deputy Speaker for several years, which he claimed had resulted in a constitutional vacuum in the House.

He argued that the absence of a Deputy Speaker undermines parliamentary conventions and called for the immediate election of a presiding officer to oversee the proceedings during the debate on the resolution.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasised that the resolution was introduced to uphold the dignity of Parliament, clarifying that it was not directed at Om Birla personally. Gogoi further questioned who had the authority to decide who chairs the House during deliberations on a motion seeking the Speaker’s removal. Referring to constitutional provisions, he argued that the House itself should determine who presides in such circumstances.

No-Trust Move Against LS Speaker

Presiding over the session, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal announced that ten hours have been set aside for the debate and urged members to remain focused on the resolution.

He noted that the Speaker had shown considerable flexibility in granting permissions and allowing the Opposition’s resolution to proceed. 

BJP Hits Back

Leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party strongly pushed back against the opposition’s claims.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the accusations as unfounded, arguing that the objections raised by the opposition lacked merit. He maintained that the criticism was politically motivated and insisted that the functioning of Parliament had not been affected in the way opposition members suggested.

Role Of Deputy Speaker

The role of the Deputy Speaker, traditionally filled from the opposition benches in many parliamentary terms, has become a recurring point of contention between the ruling coalition and opposition parties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did opposition parties move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in Lok Sabha?

Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla due to the prolonged vacancy of the Deputy Speaker post. They argue this has created a constitutional imbalance and undermined parliamentary conventions.

What is the main concern raised by the opposition regarding the Deputy Speaker position?

The opposition's primary concern is that the government has failed to appoint a Deputy Speaker for several years. They believe this absence has resulted in a constitutional vacuum and impacts the House's functioning.

How did the ruling BJP respond to the opposition's concerns?

The BJP dismissed the opposition's accusations as unfounded and politically motivated. They argued that the functioning of Parliament has not been affected as suggested by the opposition members.

What is the traditional practice regarding the appointment of the Deputy Speaker?

Traditionally, the Deputy Speaker has often been filled from the opposition benches. This practice has become a recurring point of contention between the ruling coalition and opposition parties.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha OM BIRLA 'Lok Sabha'
